Danting YIN

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
R&D
Analyse sensorielle
Gestion de projet
Innovation
Cosmétique
Chimie

Entreprises

  • Firmenich - R&D Sensory Analysis

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2011 - maintenant Conduct state-of-the art sensory assessments of ingredients and technologies
    Participate to global sensory projects, contributing the perspective of Chinese consumers
    Participate to strategic short-term projects in collaboration with business divisions
    Lead the training of the R&D staff in sensory description of F&F

  • L'Oreal - Stagiaire

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 Formulation & evaluation pearl emulsion perfume

  • ERAI - Stagiaire

    Alès 2010 - 2010

  • SCRD - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Analysis EO of 3 plants

Formations

  • Université Le Havre (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 2008 - 2011 Master ARPAC

