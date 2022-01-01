Dany DUMONT

-
Mecachrome
- Chef amélioration continue et R&D
Amboise
2010 - 2010
-
Mecachrome
- Directeur amélioration continue, R&D, Industrialisation et IS/IT
Amboise
2010 - maintenant
Taking charge of the organizational transformation of the company
-
Mecachrome
- Business Unit Leader
Amboise
2009 - 2010
Manage P&L of half customer of the company.
-
ExelTech Aerospace
- Continuous Improvement Director
2008 - 2009
Responsible of continuous improvement transformation.
-
Apexa
- Senior Consultant
2008 - 2009
I am currently working at Exeltech-Aerospace to review all process and improvement business efficiency.
-
Bombardier Transportation
- Innovation and Improvement Specialist
Crespin
2007 - 2008
• Develop and deploy a Total Cost of Ownership process.• Develop and deploy a competitive intelligence process.• Develop a manufacturing strategy proposition and process.• Develop and deploy a supply chain innovation strategy and networks.• Act has an expert to develop and deploy of a Balanced Scorecard and Strategy execution process. • Manage a development and deployment of a suppliers strategic process improvement project.• Support Road Map to Supply Chain Excellence Inititative.• Manage Quebec quality grand prize submission.
-
Danydumont.info
- Speakers
2007 - maintenant
Speakers for efficiency management and strategic improvement.- Innovation 2.0: Les défis modernes de l'innovation- Innovation 2.0: A modern culture of the innovation- Lean Management
-
Bombardier Aerospace
- Project Lead
Montréal
2006 - 2007
Project Lead:- Type Design Data Management new policies and process definition- R&D University Partnership coordination- Strategic Watching Process deployment- eSignature rules and process defintion- Achieving Excellence Cell Focal
-
Danydumont.info
- Research Group
2006 - maintenant
Groupe de recherche PolygistiqueMES System and Lean manufacturing concept integration research.MIT Center for Digital BusinessTechnology and business processes integration research project participant.Projet MINE, Polytechnique MontréalOrganizational efficiency and innovation research project participant.Singularity Institute, Stanford UniversityOrganizational efficiency and artificial intelligence integration research project participant.Aberdeen GroupOrganizational efficiency, manufacturing and sourcing research project participant
-
Bombardier
- Data Sharing and Collaboration Specialist
Crespin
2005 - 2006
Strategic orientation and development of collaboration and data sharing project.Project management of processes and tools development and deployment.Changement management project.Coaching and training about concepts, processes and tools.
-
HEC Montreal
- Teacher
Montréal
2005 - maintenant
Operationnal Management and Lean Teacher
-
Danydumont.info
- Publication
2004 - maintenant
- Le Lean et le développement de produitOvidiu Contras et Dany Dumont, Mouvement québécois de la qualité, Forum Qualité, 2006- Le Petit guide de l’internet (ISBN 2761922492)Nicolas Sarrasin et Dany Dumont, Édition de l’homme, 2006- Vers une gestion cognitive de l'informationNicolas Sarrasin et Dany Dumont, La Direction informatique, 2005- Le Lean Six Sigma enfin accessible aux PMENicolas Sarrasin et Dany Dumont, Mouvement québécois de la qualité, Forum Qualité, 2005- Le Lean Six Sigma, bien plus qu’une simple formationNicolas Sarrasin et Dany Dumont, Mouvement québécois de la qualité, Forum Qualité, 2004
-
Apexa Group
- President
2003 - 2005
Six Sigma consulting, deployment and project management.Six Sigma software development.Business Development and management.Artificial Intelligence and organisational efficiency software development and project management.