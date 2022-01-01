Menu

Dany DUMONT

Amboise

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Mecachrome - Chef amélioration continue et R&D

    Amboise 2010 - 2010

  • Mecachrome - Directeur amélioration continue, R&D, Industrialisation et IS/IT

    Amboise 2010 - maintenant Taking charge of the organizational transformation of the company

  • Mecachrome - Business Unit Leader

    Amboise 2009 - 2010 Manage P&L of half customer of the company.

  • ExelTech Aerospace - Continuous Improvement Director

    2008 - 2009 Responsible of continuous improvement transformation.

  • Apexa - Senior Consultant

    2008 - 2009 I am currently working at Exeltech-Aerospace to review all process and improvement business efficiency.

  • Bombardier Transportation - Innovation and Improvement Specialist

    Crespin 2007 - 2008 • Develop and deploy a Total Cost of Ownership process.• Develop and deploy a competitive intelligence process.• Develop a manufacturing strategy proposition and process.• Develop and deploy a supply chain innovation strategy and networks.• Act has an expert to develop and deploy of a Balanced Scorecard and Strategy execution process. • Manage a development and deployment of a suppliers strategic process improvement project.• Support Road Map to Supply Chain Excellence Inititative.• Manage Quebec quality grand prize submission.

  • Danydumont.info - Speakers

    2007 - maintenant Speakers for efficiency management and strategic improvement.- Innovation 2.0: Les défis modernes de l'innovation- Innovation 2.0: A modern culture of the innovation- Lean Management

  • Bombardier Aerospace - Project Lead

    Montréal 2006 - 2007 Project Lead:- Type Design Data Management new policies and process definition- R&D University Partnership coordination- Strategic Watching Process deployment- eSignature rules and process defintion- Achieving Excellence Cell Focal

  • Danydumont.info - Research Group

    2006 - maintenant Groupe de recherche PolygistiqueMES System and Lean manufacturing concept integration research.MIT Center for Digital BusinessTechnology and business processes integration research project participant.Projet MINE, Polytechnique MontréalOrganizational efficiency and innovation research project participant.Singularity Institute, Stanford UniversityOrganizational efficiency and artificial intelligence integration research project participant.Aberdeen GroupOrganizational efficiency, manufacturing and sourcing research project participant

  • Bombardier - Data Sharing and Collaboration Specialist

    Crespin 2005 - 2006 Strategic orientation and development of collaboration and data sharing project.Project management of processes and tools development and deployment.Changement management project.Coaching and training about concepts, processes and tools.

  • HEC Montreal - Teacher

    Montréal 2005 - maintenant Operationnal Management and Lean Teacher

  • Danydumont.info - Publication

    2004 - maintenant - Le Lean et le développement de produitOvidiu Contras et Dany Dumont, Mouvement québécois de la qualité, Forum Qualité, 2006- Le Petit guide de l’internet (ISBN 2761922492)Nicolas Sarrasin et Dany Dumont, Édition de l’homme, 2006- Vers une gestion cognitive de l'informationNicolas Sarrasin et Dany Dumont, La Direction informatique, 2005- Le Lean Six Sigma enfin accessible aux PMENicolas Sarrasin et Dany Dumont, Mouvement québécois de la qualité, Forum Qualité, 2005- Le Lean Six Sigma, bien plus qu’une simple formationNicolas Sarrasin et Dany Dumont, Mouvement québécois de la qualité, Forum Qualité, 2004

  • Apexa Group - President

    2003 - 2005 Six Sigma consulting, deployment and project management.Six Sigma software development.Business Development and management.Artificial Intelligence and organisational efficiency software development and project management.

Formations

  • Nationale Aerospace School

    2006 - 2006

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 2006 - 2006

  • Université De Montréal - Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal

    2006 - 2006

Réseau