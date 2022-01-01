Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
David GAVIN
Ajouter
David GAVIN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Astrology
- Cdi
1992 - maintenant
Hôtel crillon
- Cuisinier
1987 - 1990
Formations
Jean De Beaumont
Villemomble
1986 - 1988
Réseau
Alain VARLET
Anne TITOULET
Florent CLAYES
Francois DESOUHANT
Jonathan SUQUET
José GUERRA
Matthieu ABEYA
Morjane AYA
Philippe GUILHAUMOU
Pierre NEGREVERGNE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z