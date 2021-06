David KULA

Provide Technical support for testing products and services to researchers, physicians, patients, hospitals and laboratories.



Worked for Central Laboratory that offers clinical laboratory and cardiac safety solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, generic drug and medical device industries.



Previous Roles and Responsabilities:

Project Management,Business Analysis, Business Cases Initiator, Process Improvement Team Member, Change Manager, Computerized System Validation, System Tester, User Acceptance Testing Manager



Skills and Knowledge Area:

Business Process Mapping, Requirements Definition, Database, Crystal Report, Computerized System Validation, GAMP , 21CFRPart11



Mes compétences :

GAMP

Conduite du changement

Gestion de projet

Business Analysis

Administration de bases de données

Crystal Report