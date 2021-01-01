David LECLERCQ

Marketing executive with broad experience in the field of Internet and mobile services as well as innovation management.
Specializing in e-marketing, e-CRM and online market studies.
Industries: telecommunications, utilities and banking / insurance.
Specialties
- E-marketing, web marketing
- Strategic Marketing,
- Product Marketing
- Product launch and sales strategy,
- CRM, e-CRM,
- Opportunity study and business planning
- Market research
TOEIC score: 925
Mes compétences :
e-Marketing
E-crm
Pilotage de projet
Études de marché
ECRM
Webmarketing
Market Research
Product Launch
E-commerce
Marketing
Gestion de produit