David LECLERCQ

Gennevilliers

En résumé

Marketing executive with broad experience in the field of Internet and mobile services as well as innovation management.
Specializing in e-marketing, e-CRM and online market studies.
Industries: telecommunications, utilities and banking / insurance.

Specialties
- E-marketing, web marketing
- Strategic Marketing,
- Product Marketing
- Product launch and sales strategy,
- CRM, e-CRM,
- Opportunity study and business planning
- Market research

TOEIC score: 925

Mes compétences :
e-Marketing
E-crm
Pilotage de projet
Études de marché
ECRM
Webmarketing
Market Research
Product Launch
E-commerce
Marketing
Gestion de produit

Entreprises

  • CREDIPAR - Responsable banque en ligne - PSA Banque

    Gennevilliers 2015 - maintenant En charge de l'activité de banque en ligne (PSA Banque en France, PSA Direktbank Allemagne et PSA BANK Belgique). Encadrement de 5 collaborateurs en France et coordination de plusieurs collaborateurs à l'étranger.
    Supervision de quatre call centers (une cinquantaine de conseillers). Pilotage d'un budget total supérieur à 20M€ et d'un encours supérieur à 3 milliards d'euros.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Responsable Distribution et Relation client multicanal

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2015 En charge des activités de distribution, d'acquisition et de fidélisation sur le multicanal chez PSA Banque. Pilotage de 3 call center (40 personnes) et des agences webmarketing et CRM.
    Prix du jury remporté aux Selligent awards 2014 pour le dispositif d acquisition et de PRM en crosscanal mis en place pour PSA Banque. Encadrement d une equipe de 4 personnes.

  • Bouygues Telecom - Pilote de projet (consultant)

    Meudon 2012 - 2012 Pilotage d'un projet majeur de refonte des offres entreprises et professionnelles de Bouygues Telecom et de la segmentation commerciale
    - Coordination de 8 chantiers (représentant plus d'une vingtaine de contributeurs)
    - Préparation et animation des instances de pilotage et coordination transverse des responsables de chantier
    - Suivi du budget et du planning du projet et des différents chantiers
    - Participation aux travaux de préparation du lancement

  • EDF - Chef de Projet multicanal Senior (consultant)

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Direction des Ventes et du Service Client (auj. DOMTC) : réalisation d’un cadrage stratégique pour la refonte du dispositif de pilotage du multicanal, en coordination avec la Direction Marketing et les responsables de processus métier.

    Autre projet réalisé pour la Direction des Canaux automatisés (2009 - 5 mois) : accompagnement pour la mise en œuvre de nouveaux dispositifs d’assistance des clients en ligne sur le site internet Bleu Ciel et sur l’espace client dédiés aux professionnels.

  • La Banque Postale - Chef de Projet Marketing Senior (consultant)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Accompagnement de la Direction de la Distribution Multicanal autour de 2 projets significatifs :
    > Cadrage et assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage pour le développement de la personnalisation en ligne (e-CRM) et du tracking sur internet. Cadrage et spécifications d’une interface innovante de banque en ligne (RIA) dans le cadre d’une nouvelle activité de banque à distance.
    > Réalisation d’un cadrage stratégique et de recommandations de mise en œuvre pour améliorer la prise en charge des clients à distance.

  • SFR - Chef de Projet Internet (consultant)

    2008 - 2008 Accompagnement pour la mise en place d'un dispositif de CRM web.
    Cadrage et spécifications des évolutions visant à améliorer la connaissance des clients et prospects du site internet SFR.fr, et à mener des campagnes automatisées et personnalisées sur le web et par emailing.

  • Solucom - Consultant Marketing Senior

    puteaux 2007 - 2012 - Plusieurs missions Marketing significatives réalisées pour des opérateurs télécom (France Telecom, SFR et Bouygues) et dans le secteur de l’énergie (EDF) en tant que Chef de Projet.
    - Expertises marché : Services Internet et mobile, géolocalisation, CRM / e-CRM, services innovants.

  • Iliad - Free - Responsable Marketing Produit

    2006 - 2007 En charge de la stratégie Marketing et du développement de l'offre de services de CitéFibre (1er opérateur fibre optique / FTTH à Paris).

  • ViaMichelin - Chef de Produit Internet et Mobile

    2002 - 2005 - Conception et développement de l’offre B2C de ViaMichelin (site web et services mobile).
    - Définition des orientations produit et réalisation du Plan Marketing annuel.
    - Reporting : élaboration de tableaux de bord de suivi d’activité.

  • AOL - Responsable des opérations Internet et Service Client

    Neuilly sur Seine 2000 - 2001 - Définition et mise en place de la stratégie de recrutement de nouveaux abonnés par le service client et par Internet.
    - Opérations de recrutement et tracking (campagnes web, télémarketing…).
    - Actions de communication pour AOL et le portail AOL.FR (presse, radio, TV, Internet). Conception et lancement d’un consumer magazine.

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 1996 - 2000 Marketing

    Promo 1999

