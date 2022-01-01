David LEPIN

Senior Manager in information systems, operations & agile transformation with around 20 years of experience.
I started my career in the finance and audit area, followed by 15 years in the management consulting and information systems domain.
I have a practical experience in transformation program, agile organization and international roll-out of Information systems & plateforms for complex, distributed and international contexts such as MICHELIN, TYCO ADT, APRIL, AIR LIQUIDE Eng., CGG VERITAS, EDF, THALES, TECHNIP Offshore, ARVIN MERITOR, ATARI, ADP-GSI, ...
Areas of expertise and know-how :
Operation & IS governance
- IS platform & operations management, information systems integration & roll -out in multi dimensional contexts : multi organizations, multi cultural, multi languages & distributed delivery
- Transformation programs & project portefolio management
- End-to-end processes and solutions : order to cash, purchase to pay, supply chain, financials & HR
- Applications & Solutions : Oracle, SAP, PeopleSoft, JDE, Sopra, HR Access, Microsoft
- Methods : Design Thinking- Agile Scrum - DevOps - ITIL - Project scoregard
- Budget management, from 5 to 10 M EUR
- Risk management
Transversal skills :
- Business unit & service management - from 20 up to 50 people
- Change program management, skills management, multi cultural business partnership
- Customer relationship management : leads, pre-sales & sales operation, due diligence, IS consulting
- Vertical sectors : Manufacturing industries, Engineering, BtoB Distribution & Services, Utilities & Insurance
E-mail contact : davidlepin@yahoo.fr
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Management
ERP
Oracle
Direction des systèmes d'information
Système d'information
Gestion de programme
Stratégie numérique
Processus order to cash
Finance d'entreprise
Accompagnement au changement
Conduite de projet