David LEPIN

Senior Manager in information systems, operations & agile transformation with around 20 years of experience.



I started my career in the finance and audit area, followed by 15 years in the management consulting and information systems domain.

I have a practical experience in transformation program, agile organization and international roll-out of Information systems & plateforms for complex, distributed and international contexts such as MICHELIN, TYCO ADT, APRIL, AIR LIQUIDE Eng., CGG VERITAS, EDF, THALES, TECHNIP Offshore, ARVIN MERITOR, ATARI, ADP-GSI, ...



Areas of expertise and know-how :

Operation & IS governance

- IS platform & operations management, information systems integration & roll -out in multi dimensional contexts : multi organizations, multi cultural, multi languages & distributed delivery

- Transformation programs & project portefolio management

- End-to-end processes and solutions : order to cash, purchase to pay, supply chain, financials & HR

- Applications & Solutions : Oracle, SAP, PeopleSoft, JDE, Sopra, HR Access, Microsoft

- Methods : Design Thinking- Agile Scrum - DevOps - ITIL - Project scoregard

- Budget management, from 5 to 10 M EUR

- Risk management



Transversal skills :

- Business unit & service management - from 20 up to 50 people

- Change program management, skills management, multi cultural business partnership

- Customer relationship management : leads, pre-sales & sales operation, due diligence, IS consulting

- Vertical sectors : Manufacturing industries, Engineering, BtoB Distribution & Services, Utilities & Insurance



E-mail contact : davidlepin@yahoo.fr



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Management

ERP

Oracle

Direction des systèmes d'information

Système d'information

Gestion de programme

Stratégie numérique

Processus order to cash

Finance d'entreprise

Accompagnement au changement

Conduite de projet