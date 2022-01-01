Menu

David LEPIN

  • APRIL
  • DSI Domaine

LYON Cedex 03

En résumé

Senior Manager in information systems, operations & agile transformation with around 20 years of experience.

I started my career in the finance and audit area, followed by 15 years in the management consulting and information systems domain.
I have a practical experience in transformation program, agile organization and international roll-out of Information systems & plateforms for complex, distributed and international contexts such as MICHELIN, TYCO ADT, APRIL, AIR LIQUIDE Eng., CGG VERITAS, EDF, THALES, TECHNIP Offshore, ARVIN MERITOR, ATARI, ADP-GSI, ...

Areas of expertise and know-how :
Operation & IS governance
- IS platform & operations management, information systems integration & roll -out in multi dimensional contexts : multi organizations, multi cultural, multi languages & distributed delivery
- Transformation programs & project portefolio management
- End-to-end processes and solutions : order to cash, purchase to pay, supply chain, financials & HR
- Applications & Solutions : Oracle, SAP, PeopleSoft, JDE, Sopra, HR Access, Microsoft
- Methods : Design Thinking- Agile Scrum - DevOps - ITIL - Project scoregard
- Budget management, from 5 to 10 M EUR
- Risk management

Transversal skills :
- Business unit & service management - from 20 up to 50 people
- Change program management, skills management, multi cultural business partnership
- Customer relationship management : leads, pre-sales & sales operation, due diligence, IS consulting
- Vertical sectors : Manufacturing industries, Engineering, BtoB Distribution & Services, Utilities & Insurance

E-mail contact : davidlepin@yahoo.fr

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Management
ERP
Oracle
Direction des systèmes d'information
Système d'information
Gestion de programme
Stratégie numérique
Processus order to cash
Finance d'entreprise
Accompagnement au changement
Conduite de projet

Entreprises

  • APRIL - DSI Domaine

    Informatique | LYON Cedex 03 2016 - maintenant Direction de programme - Système d'information IARD, applicatifs et services transverses
    Transformation agile - optimisation de processus - Equipe globale distribuée de 80 personnes
    Domaines fonctionnels : développement produit/offre, configuration & tarification, souscription & gestion, distribution & sinistre, web services partenaires, parcours digitalisé & dématérialisation.

  • ALTHEA - Senior Business manager

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Sopra Steria - Directeur Programme & BU Consulting

    Paris 2003 - 2015 Management d'entité & skill group consulting - 50 personnes
    Business Développement orienté grands comptes et ETI
    Direction de programme de transformation en contexte international et consulting associé
    Gouvernance IT - Cadrage, audit et préconisations SI - Optimisation de processus métier

  • Tyco International - European IS Manager

    Schaffhausen 2001 - 2003 Responsable Europe du SI : France , Belgique & Allemagne
    Phases de Mise en oeuvre, évolution & maintenance
    Périmètre : Finances, gestion commerciale, approvisionnement et achats, logistique, gestion des contrats, du SAV et planification
    250 Utilisateurs
    Management de 10 Personnes en interne et jusqu'à 30 consultants externes
    Reporting direct au CIO Europe en UK

  • Oracle - Consultant Sénior

    Colombes 1998 - 2001 Consultant Sénior & Lead Architect - ERP Finances, Distribution et CRM

  • OSMOSE Conseil - Consultant Finances, formateur & coach

    1995 - 1998 Consulting & formation de dirigeants de société et cadres en gestion d'entreprise, business plan et financement dans le cadre d'outplacement, d'acquisition d'entreprise et création d'activité

