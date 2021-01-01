Menu

David NICOLEAU

  • chef de service
  • AAEDM - Dispositif Médico-Social "Les Platanes"
  • chef de service

Nîmes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AAEDM - Dispositif Médico-Social "Les Platanes" - Chef de service

    Autre | Nîmes (30000) 2019 - maintenant

  • CDEF 84 - Chef de service

    Autre | Avignon (84000) 2018 - 2019

  • UNAPEI 30 - FAM "Les yverieres" - Adjoint de direction

    2016 - 2018

  • Médiation Jeunes - Directeur

    2016 - 2016

  • Médiation Sud - Chef de service

    2011 - 2016 http://www.mediationsud.fr

Formations

Réseau