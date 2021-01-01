Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
David NICOLEAU
David NICOLEAU
chef de service
AAEDM - Dispositif Médico-Social "Les Platanes"
chef de service
Nîmes
Entreprises
AAEDM - Dispositif Médico-Social "Les Platanes"
- Chef de service
Autre | Nîmes (30000)
2019 - maintenant
CDEF 84
- Chef de service
Autre | Avignon (84000)
2018 - 2019
UNAPEI 30 - FAM "Les yverieres"
- Adjoint de direction
2016 - 2018
Médiation Jeunes
- Directeur
2016 - 2016
Médiation Sud
- Chef de service
2011 - 2016
http://www.mediationsud.fr
Formations
IRTS/IFOCAS
Montpellier
2015 - 2015
IRTS/IFOCAS
Montpellier
2012 - 2015
Irts Languedoc Roussillon IRTS
Montpellier
2012 - 2015
CAFERUIS
UFR STAPS MONTPELLIER
Montpellier
2008 - 2009
Licence
UFR STAPS MONTPELLIER
Montpellier
2007 - 2008
Master 1 PESAP
UFR STAPS MONTPELLIER
Montpellier
2002 - 2005
Licence
Réseau
Berger JEAN-BERNARD
Catherine DE GAVRE
Céline DERELLE
Emmanuella STAURON
Jean-Michel MEUNIER
Nabila JEFFALI
Pascale MAURICE
Vincent TORRUELLA