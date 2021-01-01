Menu

David VALLIERE

  • Thales
  • Responsable supply chain projet

Moirans FR

En résumé

Anglais courant, axé sur les résultats, influençant la performance organisationnelle

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Logistique
Amélioration continue
Achats
Aéronautique
Management
Planification
Gestion de la production
Supply Chain
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 50
SMED
SAP R/3
SAP ECC
SAP
Navision
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Lean Manufacturing
LabVIEW
Kanban
Kaizen
Just-in-Time
JDEdwards Suite
Audit
Satisfaction - Service Clients
Organisation - Supplychain
Gestion de configuration
Planification - Gestion de stock
Logistique - Flux - Transport
Approvisionnements - Achats
Powerpoint - Excel - Outlook
SAP R/3 ECC : SD - MM - PP
SalesForce - Enovia
Power BI

Entreprises

  • Thales - Responsable supply chain projet

    Autre | Moirans FR 2017 - 2020 THALES – Détecteurs rayons X - www.thalesgroup.com - Moirans FRANCE
    Mise en place des flux projet SupplyChain

    * animer et coordonner les lot SC projet et les évolutions de produits
    * identifier l'impact de l'architecture des produits/besoins clients sur métiers SC
    * piloter l'exécution des relations fournisseurs sur les approvisionnements spécifiques
    * piloter le lancement des prototypes / pré séries avec le développement et RIP
    * assurer la fiabilité des flux projet / système d'information
    * favoriser la codification en pilotant les dossiers de définition/fabrication
    * valider l'intégration des données pour cohérence / flux physiques

  • Schneider Electric - Pilote satisfaction clients

    Autre | Meylan FR 2015 - 2017 SCHNEIDER – Distribution énergie - www.schneider-electric.com - Meylan FRANCE
    Support logistique au service client

    * Intervenir en escalade des problèmes captés par le Customer Care Center
    * Intervenir auprès des usines et des entrepôts et des transporteurs
    * Suivre les pénuries et piloter le portefeuille de commandes concernées
    * Enregistrer et suivre les commandes de remplacement

  • EUROPEAN PLASTIC GROUP FRANCE - Responsable logistique

    Autre | Voreppe FR 2013 - 2014 EVOLUTIF / ALLIBERT - Mobilier de jardin - www.allibert.fr - Voreppe FRANCE
    Transfert et mise en place de la logistique

    * Exécuter le transfert du stock Evolutif chez Allibert France ;
    * Manager les préparations de commandes, expéditions et retours ;
    * Organiser les transports et suivre les coûts relatifs ;
    * Réorganiser et mettre en place le stockage et flux usine

  • PORTALP France - Responsable ordonnancement

    Autre | Fontaine FR 2013 - 2013 PORT’ALP – Portes Automatiques - www.portalp.com - Fontaine FRANCE
    Gestion de la planification de production (remplacement congés)

    * Ordonnancer le carnet de commandes clients ;
    * Planifier et suivre les opérations de production sur trois ateliers ;
    * Lancer et suivre les approvisionnements matière et sous-traitance

  • PRATT & WHITNEY - Coordinateur service clients

    Autre | Longueuil CA 2010 - 2012 PRATT & WHITNEY - Moteurs d'Avions - www.pwc.ca - Longueuil CANADA
    Suivi de la distribution de pièces détachées

    * Traiter les commandes client, les écarts de livraison et les retours de matériel ;
    * Assurer la fermeture des factures litigieuses ;
    * Produire des rapports de performance logistique et des rapports financiers ;
    * Participer à l'amélioration continue ACE (Achieving Competitive Excellence)

  • Parker Hannifin - Coordinateur achats

    Autre | Contamine-sur-Arve FR 2008 - 2010 PARKER HANNIFIN – Systèmes Hydrauliques - www.parker.com - Contamine /Arve FRANCE
    Gestion des approvisionnements et achats de production

    * Lancer et suivre les commandes d'achat à partir des projets du bureau d'études ;
    * Maintenir les niveaux de stock et vérifier les données logistiques ;
    * Contrôler les flux logistiques chez les fournisseurs, les transporteurs et en magasin ;
    * Participer au choix des fournisseurs, à la négociation et aux audits fournisseurs

  • M2 PRODUCTS LTD - Responsable production

    Autre | Leigh-on-Sea UK 2006 - 2008 M2 PRODUCTS LTD – Supports d’impression - www.m2products.com - Leigh /Sea ANGLETERRE
    Réorganisation et développement d’un site de production de panneaux légers

    * Organiser et planifier la production, et améliorer les méthodes de travail ;
    * Optimiser les flux logistiques et les zones de stockage ;
    * Améliorer les approvisionnements et les achats du site ;
    * Gain de productivité usine de 100 % en 3 mois avant l'extension du site ;
    * Ce qui a permis le doublement du chiffre d'affaires en 2007

  • Faurecia - Chef de projet logistique

    Autre | Brebières FR 2006 - 2006 FAURECIA SOTEXO - Sièges automobiles - www.faurecia.com - Brebières FRANCE
    Réorganisation des distributions de composants des magasins vers la production

    * Réorganiser les flux logistiques et les zones de stockage ;
    * Mettre en œuvre les changements et former le personnel ;
    * Améliorer l'ergonomie des postes et standardiser les méthodes de travail ;
    * Gain de productivité entrepôt de 15 % en 9 mois ;
    * Ce qui correspond à un gain financier annuel de 200.000 EUR

  • SBE France - Technicien électronique

    Autre | Ashford UK 2004 - 2005 SBE LTD - Expertise et réparation de téléphones mobiles - www.sbeglobalservice.com - Ashford ANGLETERRE

Formations

  • Université Artois Licence GIL

    Béthune (62400) 2006 - 2006 Master 2 Organisation & Génie de Production
    > Mention Bien

    Génie Industriel & Logistique

    www.univ-artois.fr - Béthune FRANCE

