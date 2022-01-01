Menu

Davy W-P VEBAMBA

OUAGADOUGOU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats
Finances
ONG
pétrole

Entreprises

  • Davy&Associates - PDG

    2013 - maintenant Entreprise en cours de creation

Formations

  • AIU,NEU,CIU (Oua)

    Oua 2013 - maintenant en cours d'etude

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :