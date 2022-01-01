Menu

De Joussineau CLÉMENCE

Paris

Fluent French-English-Spanish

Entreprises

  • Drouot Formation - Chargée du Développement

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Artnet Worldwide - Specialist at artnetauctions

    2011 - 2012 Online Auction Department
    *Solicit, estimate and sell fine art, paintings and sculptures, works on paper as well as prints and Photographs.
    *Catalogue works for daily 24/7 online auctions and for special themed sale.

  • Artnet Worldwide - Jr. Specialist at artnetauctions

    2009 - 2011 Online Auction Department
    *Solicit, estimate and sell fine art, paintings and sculptures, works on paper as well as prints and Photographs.
    *Catalogue works for daily 24/7 online auctions and for special themed sale.

  • Société des Amis du Château de Versailles - Château de Versailles, France - Responsable Mécénat-Communication

    2008 - 2009 Fundraising, Editing, documentary research, website content management

  • Société des Amis du Château de Versailles - Château de Versailles, France - Cultural activities Manager

    2006 - 2009 Conception of the quarterly cultural activities program and its redaction.
    Volunteer Team coordination.
    AND
    * Exhibition Assistant
    « One hundred years, one hundred pieces »: Centenary of the Friendship Society of Versailles
    Exhibited items selection, synopsis work-out in collaboration with the Exhibition Curator
    Supervision and coordination of the exhibit setting-up
    Creation of the purchased items data base
    * Book Edition Assistant
    «Versailles Palace, two Art History centenaries: Christian Baulez studies»
    Versailles: F. Bayle/ Friendship Society of Versailles, 2007
    «One sponsorship centenary in Versailles Palace»
    Paris: Editions du Regard/ Friendship Society of Versailles, 2007

  • Historical City Downtown Bureau - Panama City, Panama - Cultural Projects Coordinator

    2005 - 2005 Creation of a series of cultural events in the UNESCO’s World Heritage Panama City Downtown
    Conception and animation of the 1st Folk dance festival, in collaboration with the Panamanian Institute of Culture
    Cultural Tours development and edition of an informational brochure on Panama City’s historical character and identity

  • Musée des Arts et Métiers (Arts and Crafts Museum) - Paris, France - Assistant to the Exhibitions Department Direction (Internship)

    2005 - 2005 Adaptation of the American exhibition «Benjamin Franklin In Search of a Better World»
    -Selection of items from the museum’s collection in addition to the American catalogue
    -Synopsis adaptation

  • Casa de Velázquez - Madrid, Spain - Assistant to the Artistic Direction (Internship)

    2004 - 2005 Cultural events organization

Formations

  • Université Panthéon Sorbonne (Paris I)

    Paris 2004 - 2005 DESS

    Gestion du Patrimoine culturel

  • Carlos III University DEA (Getafe)

    Getafe 2003 - 2004 DEA

    Histoire

  • University College London (Londres)

    Londres 2002 - 2003 Histoire

    Maitrise

Réseau