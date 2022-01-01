De Joussineau CLÉMENCE

2011 - 2012Online Auction Department
*Solicit, estimate and sell fine art, paintings and sculptures, works on paper as well as prints and Photographs.
*Catalogue works for daily 24/7 online auctions and for special themed sale.
Artnet Worldwide
- Jr. Specialist at artnetauctions
2009 - 2011Online Auction Department
Société des Amis du Château de Versailles - Château de Versailles, France
- Responsable Mécénat-Communication
- Cultural activities Manager
2006 - 2009Conception of the quarterly cultural activities program and its redaction.
Volunteer Team coordination.
AND
* Exhibition Assistant
« One hundred years, one hundred pieces »: Centenary of the Friendship Society of Versailles
Exhibited items selection, synopsis work-out in collaboration with the Exhibition Curator
Supervision and coordination of the exhibit setting-up
Creation of the purchased items data base
* Book Edition Assistant
«Versailles Palace, two Art History centenaries: Christian Baulez studies»
Versailles: F. Bayle/ Friendship Society of Versailles, 2007
«One sponsorship centenary in Versailles Palace»
Paris: Editions du Regard/ Friendship Society of Versailles, 2007
Historical City Downtown Bureau - Panama City, Panama
- Cultural Projects Coordinator
2005 - 2005Creation of a series of cultural events in the UNESCO’s World Heritage Panama City Downtown
Conception and animation of the 1st Folk dance festival, in collaboration with the Panamanian Institute of Culture
Cultural Tours development and edition of an informational brochure on Panama City’s historical character and identity
Musée des Arts et Métiers (Arts and Crafts Museum) - Paris, France
- Assistant to the Exhibitions Department Direction (Internship)
2005 - 2005Adaptation of the American exhibition «Benjamin Franklin In Search of a Better World»
-Selection of items from the museum’s collection in addition to the American catalogue
-Synopsis adaptation
Casa de Velázquez - Madrid, Spain
- Assistant to the Artistic Direction (Internship)