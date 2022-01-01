Retail
Déborah AUBRY
Déborah AUBRY
RENNES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LEPRINCE ET ASSOCIES
- Expert Comptable Stagiaire
RENNES
2013 - maintenant
LEPRINCE ET ASSOCIES
- Apprenti collaboratrice comptable
RENNES
2011 - 2013
OUEST FRANCE
- Stagiaire comptable
Rennes
2011 - 2011
LEPRINCE ET ASSOCIES
- Stage assistant comptable
RENNES
2010 - 2010
Formations
OEC (Ordre Des Experts-Comptables) Région Rhône-Alpes (Lyon)
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
DEC
IGRIAE (Institut De Gestion De Rennes)
Rennes
2013 - 2013
DSCG
IGRIAE (Institut De Gestion De Rennes)
Rennes
2011 - 2013
Master CCA
Réseau
Anthony CROGUENNEC
Camille PANNEREC
Céline PLANQUE
Charles Suire CABINET DE RECRUTEMENT NANTES
Thierry LEPRINCE
