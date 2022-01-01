Menu

Deena PAREATHUMBY

Neuilly/Seine cedex

En résumé

At Morgan Philips Executive Search, we’re disrupting conventional thinking. It’s the very foundation of our business.

Our investment in better sourcing through our specialist resourcing centers, gives our clients access to millions of both active and passive prospective employees.

Our unique Club 5000 community of experts recommend the very best talent in their extensive network.

We also guarantee better matching.

Our assessment and insight tools support candidates to be successful in their leadership role, as well as determine the right ‘fit’ for your organisation.

Our consulting service is world class.

Our investment in technology means our headhunters have more time to invest in their relationship with you.

We are humans after all.

Contact me :
✉ dparea@morganphilips.com
Mes compétences :
Communication
Caring
Office administration
English Training
Head hunting
Recruitment
Ressources humaines
Ingénierie

Entreprises

  • Morgan Philips Group - Head of Research

    Neuilly/Seine cedex 2019 - maintenant

  • Morgan Philips Executive Search - Lead Executive Researcher

    Neuilly/Seine cedex 2015 - 2019

  • Morgan Philips Group - Executive Researcher

    Neuilly/Seine cedex 2014 - 2015 We are building a network of specialists in Shipping & Logistics for executive (C-level, VP, Managing Director, Director) and expert roles, with the purpose of offering exclusive opportunities and market sharing to selected profiles.

    Expertise includes:
    C-Level/Director Headhunting
    Technical Specialist Recruitment
    Talent Development
    Key Account Management
    Performance Management
    Mergers & Acquisitions

    Key skills:
    Induction and Integration Coaching
    Market Intelligence
    Market Perception Analysis
    Talent Acquisition
    Remuneration Benchmarking
    Organizational Mapping
    Corporate Sales and Retention
    Coaching & Public Speaking

  • Connecting English - Corporate English Trainer

    2011 - 2014 Teaching English and Business English to French people. Helping the students with the preparation of presentations, meetings, business e-mails and business related activities.
    Organising and preparing every class, creating modules on various different topics for different levels.
    Training new trainers in Mauritius and India.
    Creating online modules for the company's E-Learning Platform.
    Taking Minutes in Weekly Meetings.
    Since November also started doing a presentation of the company in French to our new students.

  • Middlesex University Mauritius Branch Campus - Trainee Marketing Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Creating the University awareness to the general public and to different companies and firms.
    Counselling current and prospective students and parents.
    Doing presentations in schools, organizing events (career fair and alumni event), press cut, daily, weekly and monthly reports, filing, data entry, follow-up calls and doing competitor analysis.

  • Marketing Endeavours - Sales Persons followed by Team Leader

    2010 - 2010 Selling Home phones and Home Broadband to residents and business-to-business.
    Dealing with customers’ queries and problems.
    Taking in daily gauges of how the office performed, summarizing all the gauges, choosing territory for people.
    Motivating people, keeping morning and evening atmosphere lively and fun to be in.
    Training and interviewing people.
    Managing a team of 3 people

Formations

  • University Of Warwick (Coventry)

    Coventry 2007 - 2010 Bsc Psychology

    Analysing text, Creative Thinking, Report Writing
    Developmental Psychology, Psychology of Ageing, Cognitive Psychology, Business Psychology, Psychoanalytic Psychology, Introduction to Philosophy, Italian for Beginners.
    Psychology Society
    Mauritian Society,Golf Society,One World Week,Mauritian Warwick Games.

Réseau