Degermann PHILIPPE

My experience as operational manager started with Scandinavian Airlines … years ago. I had the opportunity to work for that airline during its exceptional period of expansion at CDG, to deal with the airline proper operations but also with all the other airlines that SAS was handling at that time, to develop my commercial skills as Operational account manager for those airlines, my management skills . This past year as Station Manager for Ethiopian Airlines, revealed my own quality in terms of flexibility, adaptability and personal investment.



Mes compétences :

Staff planning

Responsible for De

Operational management

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Audit