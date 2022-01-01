Menu

Degermann PHILIPPE

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

My experience as operational manager started with Scandinavian Airlines … years ago. I had the opportunity to work for that airline during its exceptional period of expansion at CDG, to deal with the airline proper operations but also with all the other airlines that SAS was handling at that time, to develop my commercial skills as Operational account manager for those airlines, my management skills . This past year as Station Manager for Ethiopian Airlines, revealed my own quality in terms of flexibility, adaptability and personal investment.

Mes compétences :
Staff planning
Responsible for De
Operational management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Audit

Entreprises

  • Chez Raymonde - Owner/Manager

    2012 - maintenant J avais ce projet de Bar Restaurant en tête depuis quelques années alors quand le planning me l a permis je me suis lance.
    La partie la plus intéressante et compliquée était de trouver l endroit et le financement.
    C est une affaire qui roule maintenant et un de mes associés reste en poste.

  • Ethiopian Airlines - Station Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Station organization improvement (staff planning, dispatching duties...) ;
    - Airport authorities meetings ;
    - Subcontractor's QRM, establishing SLA and quality program. ;
    - Invoices processing

  • Ethiopian Airlines - Station Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Organisation et optimisation du personnel
    Relation avec les autorités aéroportuaires
    Suivi et mise en place des SLA avec les sociétés de sous traitances
    Suivi et confirmation des factures

  • Scandinavian Airlines - Duty Station Manager

    2004 - 2009 Handling 20 daily flights ;
    - Operational management of 80 people (Check-in, Ticketing, boarding, Lounge...) ;
    - Manager of 15 Ramp Supervisors ;
    - Ramp activities QRM meetings with subcontractors - Operational account manager for AirBaltic and Icelandair - Responsible for De/Anti icing activities

  • SAS Scandinavian Airlines - Duty Station Manager

    2004 - 2009 Responsable opérationnel des différentes activités de l´escale,enregistrement, embarquement des passagers, litiges bagages, comptoir billeterie, lounge, activités piste, loadcontrol.
    Mise en place des procédures, application, suivi des objectifs et mise en place d´actions correctives.

    Operationnal account manager des compagnie sous-traitées.
    Mise en place des procédures en parallèle des SGHA et SLA, actions correctives, suivi commercial et audits réguliers.

    Manager Ramp.
    Management de l´équipe des chefs avion, entretien annuel de developpement, suivi de leurs formations et performances, definitions de leurs objectifs.
    Réunion qualité mensuelle avec les sous-traitants, suivi des performances basées sur les SGHA et SLA.
    Suivi de la qualité et des performances cargo et poste et mise en place d'actions correctives.

    Supervision des escales en France charters et vols reguliers, mise en place des procedures et réunion qualité.

  • Scandinavian Airlines - Ramp supervisor

    2000 - 2004 for Scandinavian Airlines - Performing load control releases on Palco system - Performing fuelling operations

  • AirCanada - Ramp Supervisor

    2000 - 2000 French: Mother tongue
    English: Fluent

    -Palco (Load control system) Star-Check (Check-in DCS)
    -Amadeus Resaid basic knowledge ;
    -Good practice Windows system and MS Office (Word Excel Power point...)

Formations

  • The University Of Perpignan France

    Perpignan 1999 - 2000 Including: Jar-Ops, Aerodynamic traffic relation, Traffic régulation, Aircraft knowledge, Jeppessen , meteorology, weight and balance ,navigation.

    A Level. Baccalauréat Lycée Jules Vernes, Château-Thierry.

    FIELDS OF INTEREST AND HOBBIES

    Practicing Golf, football, Ski, and sea sports: fishing swimming and sailing.

Réseau