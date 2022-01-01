Menu

Degnouma DIARRA

LONDRES

En résumé

Experienced individual mainly focus on Talent Acquisition / Project Management.
Strong professional and interpersonal skills. EMEA Level experience, recruiting from junior level to C level / Managing Director cross functions including Finance, Manufacturing, engineering, Commercial and Technical. Experience within Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, FMCG, Energy, Industrial and Information Technology fields.

Very proud to be part of one the most exciting time at GE Digital and attract more Digital DNA Talents into an industrial environment.

We act. We learn. We get better. We insist on being more than we are today. Some companies are retreating; we are moving forward to become the Digital Industrial. Jeff Immelt, CEO of GE Digital.

Mes compétences :
Consultant SAP
Mapping
Recruitment
SAP
SAP Recruitment
Sourcing

Entreprises

  • GE Digital - Talent Acquisition Partner - Europe

    2016 - maintenant GE Digital is a new business created in September 2015 to accelerate GE’s efforts to build our digital strength and win in the Industrial Internet. GE Digital connects streams of machine data to powerful analytics and people, providing industrial companies with valuable insights to manage assets and operations more efficiently. World-class talent and software capabilities driving digital industrial transformation for big gains in productivity, availability and longevity.
    We do this by leveraging Predix, our industrial cloud platform purpose built for the demanding safety & security needs of industrial. Our plan is to combine horizontal capacity with an industry-based approach to customers with the goal of being a top ten software company by 2020.

    Recruiting for GE Digital across Europe. If you're interested in talking to me about career opportunities drop me a note or do not hesitate to visit our career site www.ge.com/careers.

  • Pitney Bowes - Talent Advisor - Europe

    Saint Denis 2015 - 2016 Pitney Bowes is a global technology company offering innovative products and solutions that enable commerce in the areas of customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement, shipping and mailing, and global ecommerce. More than 1.5 million clients in approximately 100 countries around the world rely on products, solutions and services from Pitney Bowes.

    http://www.pitneybowes.com/us/our-company.html

  • Smiths Group - Resourcing Business Partner - Europe

    London 2014 - 2015 Via Cielo Talent and part of the European team (UK/Ireland, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Nordics), mainly looking at Stakeholders engagement for Smiths Medical, John Crane and Smiths Detection. http://www.smiths.com/careers.aspx

  • Smiths Group - Senior Recruitment Advisor

    London 2013 - 2014 On behalf of Ochre House.
    Part of the Western Europe (UK/Ireland, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Nordics), mainly recruiting for Smiths Medical, John Crane and Smiths Detection.

  • Ochre House - Talent Attraction Specialist

    London 2010 - 2013 From September 2012 :
    Talent Project Leader for GE Power Conversion (ex-Converteam)

    *******************************************************************************************
    From July 2012 to September 2012
    Talent Project Leader for Outotec Germany

    *******************************************************************************************

    Ochre House is one of Europe's leaders in new generation recruitment outsourcing and talent management.

    Our business is to deliver clear and quantifiable value to major companies, financial institutions and professional firms across the region through effective talent management at all levels. We have no ‘standard packages’, no ‘one size fits all’ products. Every solution is tailored to the individual circumstances, aims and requirements of our clients.
    www.ochrehouse.com

    Responsibilities:

    • Recruiting to generate candidates for existing assignments to long list stage (including profiling, notes and phone assessment)
    • Identification and tracking of high potential talent with competitors
    • Experienced on a Pan European basis, headhunting.

    We offer the whole spectrum of internal and external Talent Search Solutions tailored for the specific Executive Talent requirements of our RPO clients including:

    • Talent Mapping
    • Talent Pooling
    • Executive Search
    • Succession Planning

  • K2 Partnering solutions - Sales IT Recruitment Associate

    London 2009 - 2010

  • Universe Technology - Recruitment consultant

    2007 - 2009 Basé à Londres et à Paris, on est spéciAlisé dans le placement de consultant ayant des compétences SAP sur le marché Francophone et dans plusieurs industries.

  • Visiongain Ltd - Sales executive

    Londres 2007 - 2007 Visiongain ltd à Londres, specialisé dans l'organisation de conférences dans le domaine Pharmaceutique et de la Télécommunication en Europe.

    Pour ma part je m'occupais plus particulièrement du domaine Pharmaceutique sur le marché Francophone.

    • Vente de conference dans le domaine pharmaceutique sur des sujets nationaux .
    • Suivi clientèle
    • Networking

  • Agence Pebbles à Londres. - Aupair

    2006 - 2007 Pendant un an, j'ai travaillée en tant que fille Aupair avec l'agence anglaise de Pebbles.

  • France telecom - Sales executive

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Stage à l’agence France TELECOM du Havre en 2005/2006.

    Dans le cadre de mon BTS Management des Unités Commerciales, J'ai effectuée 3 mois et demi de stage à l'agence France Télécom de l'Hôtel de Ville du Havre.

    Des missions de Managment, de Gestion de Relation Clientèle et de Projet de Developpement Commerciale on été mise en place.

  • HAC Athlétique club Football - Sales executive

    2004 - 2004 Dans le cadre d'un stage, j'ai été chargée de faire la promotion des offres d’abonnements auprès des comités d’entreprise.

  • DB com au Havre - Sales executive

    2003 - 2003 Agence de publicité, promotion du Quadrathlon des entreprises et du Havre en poche.

Formations

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc

    Ste Adresse 2003 - 2006 BTS MUC

    HELLO!!!!

  • Lycée Saint Vincent De Paul (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 1998 - 2003 Baccalaureat Professionel Vente Representation

Réseau