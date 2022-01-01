Degnouma DIARRA

Experienced individual mainly focus on Talent Acquisition / Project Management.

Strong professional and interpersonal skills. EMEA Level experience, recruiting from junior level to C level / Managing Director cross functions including Finance, Manufacturing, engineering, Commercial and Technical. Experience within Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, FMCG, Energy, Industrial and Information Technology fields.



Very proud to be part of one the most exciting time at GE Digital and attract more Digital DNA Talents into an industrial environment.



We act. We learn. We get better. We insist on being more than we are today. Some companies are retreating; we are moving forward to become the Digital Industrial. Jeff Immelt, CEO of GE Digital.



Mes compétences :

Consultant SAP

Mapping

Recruitment

SAP

SAP Recruitment

Sourcing