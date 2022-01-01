Degrandecarmelo1965 CARMELO

Mes compétences :
High profile events
Providing security for permanent residences
Personal Bodyguard
Industrial Safety
Chauffer & Security Drivers
Product launches Fully integrated VIP Protection
CASINO & Exotic Dancing Venue Door Supervisor
MSO STCW95
Residential security officer
Venues temporary Security locations for holidays
Surveillance & counter surveillance
Celebrity Protection
Red Carpet
Personal Escort
Bodyguard
Tour Security
Executive Protection
Film Industry
Maritime Security Operator
Dignitary Protection
Asset Protection