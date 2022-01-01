Delbecq DAVID

Entreprises
-
Le grenier a pin
- Vendeur livreur
2014 - 2014
-
Intermarché
- Employé libre service
Vert-le-Grand
2013 - 2013
-
porte d'orient
- Vendeur magasinier
2012 - 2012
-
Interiors
- Vendeur magasinier
PANTIN
2012 - 2012
-
Trenois Decamps
- Préparateur de commandes
Wasquehal
2010 - 2011
-
Porte d'orient
- Vendeur magasinier
2009 - 2010
-
Cocktail scandinave
- Vendeur magasinier
1997 - 2008
-
Décathlon
- Préparateur de commandes
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1996 - 1997
-
Croquegel
- Vendeur livreur
1995 - 1995
-
58 regiment artillerie douai
- Militaire
1993 - 1994
: Service militaire au 58 ° Régiment d'Artillerie - Douai.
Formations
-
Lille
1991 - 1993
BTS Tourisme
-
Lille
1990 - 1991
Baccalaureat G3
vente commerce
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel