Delphine AUBERT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Compléments alimentaires
Nutrition
Santé
Marketing
Communication
Gestion de projet
Diététique
Industrie pharmaceutique
Management
Innovation
Chef de produit
Pharmacie
Brand management
Stratégie
Visite médicale

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal - Product Specialist Lancôme - USA

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant

  • Laboratoires Urgo - Senior International Product Manager

    Chenôve 2012 - 2014 Responsible for the development of a food supplements brand in 30 countries (Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America).

    Responsible for the international business development:
    - In charge of global strategy guidelines,
    - Coordinated the implementation with local marketing teams (products launches, marketing plans, trainings),
    - Tailored strategies to specific markets (pricing, channels, communication),
    - Created the Long Range Plan for each countries in collaboration with local marketing teams.

    Developed new products to reach overseas markets and analyzed the potential through a global survey over 15 countries:
    - 20 products concepts selected out of 30 created,
    - 10 under development and ready to launch in the next 4 years (example: inventor of the patented formula of a food supplement intended for emerging countries),
    - Evaluated the financial aspects of product development (budgets, expenditures, return-on-investment and profit-loss projections).
    - Drove recommendations to Executive Management in collaboration with the Project Manager.

    Created standard operating procedures.

    Generated dash-boards and performance metrics for the international department.

    Coordinated Innovation Teams Meeting to identify new markets (Results: +60% revenue in Africa)

    Responsible for the Urgo Foundation (KOL management, scientific prizes, humanitarian organizations).

  • Laboratoires Urgo - Product Manager France

    Chenôve 2011 - 2012 Food supplements segment manager for the French market.
    Results : Sell-out +30%, +8 pt of Market Share, +5 pt brand awareness, 5 products launched.

    Renovated the brand positioning:
    - Drove the brand positioning analysis,
    - Constructed the marketing plan and budgets,
    - Coordinated and optimized the medical promotion,
    - Implemented a mass media campaign (television, radio, internet, press),
    - Animated trainings and seminars for pharmaceutical sales force (over 100 people).

    Created the Long Range Plan.

    In charge of products development in collaboration with R&D department.

  • Laboratoires Urgo - Sales Rep.

    Chenôve 2010 - 2011 Sales Representative for the Urgo products portfolio for 250 pharmacies.

    Developed sales and visibility in pharmacies:
    - Managed customer relationship and loyalty,
    - Negotiated product placement and annual contracts,

    Increased sell-thru with merchandising and proper training of the pharmaceutical staff.

    Prospected new customers.

  • Laboratoires Urgo - R&D Project Manager

    Chenôve 2009 - 2010 Project Manager for the development of new products from the marketing concept to the shelves.

    Designed and developed pharmaceutical products:
    - Responsible for cost, time to market and product quality.

    Drove recommendations to Executive Management in collaboration with the Product Manager.

  • API Restauration - Assistante Diététique et communication

    Mons-en-Barœul 2008 - 2008 Stage assistante Diététique et communication.
    -> création de plans alimentaires
    -> création de menus diététiques
    -> sensibilisation aux bonnes pratiques nutritionnelles
    -> vulgarisation scientifique
    -> créations d'outils promotionnels

