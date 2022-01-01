Delphine AUBERT

Mes compétences :
Compléments alimentaires
Nutrition
Santé
Marketing
Communication
Gestion de projet
Diététique
Industrie pharmaceutique
Management
Innovation
Chef de produit
Pharmacie
Brand management
Stratégie
Visite médicale
Entreprises
L'Oréal
- Product Specialist Lancôme - USA
PARIS2015 - maintenant
Laboratoires Urgo
- Senior International Product Manager
Chenôve2012 - 2014Responsible for the development of a food supplements brand in 30 countries (Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America).
Responsible for the international business development:
- In charge of global strategy guidelines,
- Coordinated the implementation with local marketing teams (products launches, marketing plans, trainings),
- Tailored strategies to specific markets (pricing, channels, communication),
- Created the Long Range Plan for each countries in collaboration with local marketing teams.
Developed new products to reach overseas markets and analyzed the potential through a global survey over 15 countries:
- 20 products concepts selected out of 30 created,
- 10 under development and ready to launch in the next 4 years (example: inventor of the patented formula of a food supplement intended for emerging countries),
- Evaluated the financial aspects of product development (budgets, expenditures, return-on-investment and profit-loss projections).
- Drove recommendations to Executive Management in collaboration with the Project Manager.
Created standard operating procedures.
Generated dash-boards and performance metrics for the international department.
Coordinated Innovation Teams Meeting to identify new markets (Results: +60% revenue in Africa)
Responsible for the Urgo Foundation (KOL management, scientific prizes, humanitarian organizations).
Laboratoires Urgo
- Product Manager France
Chenôve2011 - 2012Food supplements segment manager for the French market.
Results : Sell-out +30%, +8 pt of Market Share, +5 pt brand awareness, 5 products launched.
Renovated the brand positioning:
- Drove the brand positioning analysis,
- Constructed the marketing plan and budgets,
- Coordinated and optimized the medical promotion,
- Implemented a mass media campaign (television, radio, internet, press),
- Animated trainings and seminars for pharmaceutical sales force (over 100 people).
Created the Long Range Plan.
In charge of products development in collaboration with R&D department.
Laboratoires Urgo
- Sales Rep.
Chenôve2010 - 2011Sales Representative for the Urgo products portfolio for 250 pharmacies.
Developed sales and visibility in pharmacies:
- Managed customer relationship and loyalty,
- Negotiated product placement and annual contracts,
Increased sell-thru with merchandising and proper training of the pharmaceutical staff.
Prospected new customers.
Laboratoires Urgo
- R&D Project Manager
Chenôve2009 - 2010Project Manager for the development of new products from the marketing concept to the shelves.
Designed and developed pharmaceutical products:
- Responsible for cost, time to market and product quality.
Drove recommendations to Executive Management in collaboration with the Product Manager.
API Restauration
- Assistante Diététique et communication
Mons-en-Barœul2008 - 2008Stage assistante Diététique et communication.
-> création de plans alimentaires
-> création de menus diététiques
-> sensibilisation aux bonnes pratiques nutritionnelles
-> vulgarisation scientifique
-> créations d'outils promotionnels