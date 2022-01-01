Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Delphine AUBRY
Ajouter
Delphine AUBRY
besançon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Communauté d'Agglomération du Grand Besançon
- Chargée de Gestion Administrative
besançon
2017 - maintenant
Ville de Besançon
- Chargée de Gestion Administrative
BESANCON
2011 - 2016
Ville de Cannes
- ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION
2004 - 2011
Formations
Groupe IMEA - CCI Du Doubs
Besancon
1998 - 1999
BTS
Réseau
Christophe LAFARGE
Herve GILLARD
Marlène MEZLI
Micka GELOT
Nelly FRATTA
Raffi MARDIROSSIAN