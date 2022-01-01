Menu

Delphine BLAEVOET

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AstraZeneca - Adjoint conformité réglementaire - AQ systèmes

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - maintenant

  • Biocodex - Responsable d'unité de production

    Gentilly 2007 - 2013

  • Biocodex - Responsable AQ fournisseurs et sous-traitants

    Gentilly 2004 - 2007

Formations

Réseau