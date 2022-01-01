Retail
Delphine BLAEVOET
Ajouter
Delphine BLAEVOET
Rueil-Malmaison
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AstraZeneca
- Adjoint conformité réglementaire - AQ systèmes
Rueil-Malmaison
2013 - maintenant
Biocodex
- Responsable d'unité de production
Gentilly
2007 - 2013
Biocodex
- Responsable AQ fournisseurs et sous-traitants
Gentilly
2004 - 2007
Formations
Paris XI
2003 - 2004
DESS Controle et Assurance qualité des produits de santé
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante
Lille
1998 - 2004
Docteur en Pharmacie
Réseau
'bruno 'VENDRIN
Céline BASSONO-CRUNET
Jean Marc PHILIP
Juliette DESRAMAUT - DOUREL
Martha CHAISE
Sophie MICHEL
Stéphane VARLET
Tony GONCALVES
Xavier ZEISSER