Delphine BLANCHARD

Mes compétences :
Communication
Leadership
Business development
Team work
Entreprises
Brasserie FLO Beijing
- Marketing Executive
2014 - 2015Marketing and PR tasks:
Schedule and manage tasks from Operational and Marketing Departments for upcoming events (15th Anniversary of Brasserie FLO in China, Chinese Valentine's day...).
Develop and launch new promotions.
Develop or enhance potent relationship with partners and sponsors and manage events from partnerships.
PR and Media : Ensure a positive and coherent presentation to staff, media, as well as general public.
Elaborate copywriting and manage design of various communication tools along with a designer such as brochures, banners, adverts, newsletters...
French english translation of communcation tools
Info-Presse
- Regional Manager
2013 - 2013Develop the activity for the 2013 summer campaign, creating a new sale team.
Info-Presse (Internship)
- Regional Manager
2012 - 2012Business Development missions:
Develop and plan a new activity.
Create a sale team by recruiting and training.
Prospect and develop a contact list of customers.
Organize several exhibitions in various profesional and customers shows (Mondial de l’Automobile, Medical exhibitions, Kids Expo...) and also in universities.
Promote and sell the company's products.
Achieve personal sales targets and team sales objectives in the most efficient manner.