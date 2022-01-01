Menu

Delphine BLANCHARD

BEIJING

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Leadership
Business development
Team work

Entreprises

  • Brasserie FLO Beijing - Marketing Executive

    2014 - 2015 Marketing and PR tasks:
    Schedule and manage tasks from Operational and Marketing Departments for upcoming events (15th Anniversary of Brasserie FLO in China, Chinese Valentine's day...).
    Develop and launch new promotions.
    Develop or enhance potent relationship with partners and sponsors and manage events from partnerships.
    PR and Media : Ensure a positive and coherent presentation to staff, media, as well as general public.
    Elaborate copywriting and manage design of various communication tools along with a designer such as brochures, banners, adverts, newsletters...
    French english translation of communcation tools

  • Info-Presse - Regional Manager

    2013 - 2013 Develop the activity for the 2013 summer campaign, creating a new sale team.

  • Info-Presse (Internship) - Regional Manager

    2012 - 2012 Business Development missions:
    Develop and plan a new activity.
    Create a sale team by recruiting and training.
    Prospect and develop a contact list of customers.
    Organize several exhibitions in various profesional and customers shows (Mondial de l’Automobile, Medical exhibitions, Kids Expo...) and also in universities.
    Promote and sell the company's products.
    Achieve personal sales targets and team sales objectives in the most efficient manner.

Formations

Réseau