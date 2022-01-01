Delphine BORDIER

International lawyer with over 15 years of experience.

Legal practice acquired in French, Canadian and English law firms and in multinational companies.



MY CATCHWORD: make the law accessible and intelligible for the business.



My main areas of expertise:

- Intellectual property law including licensing and litigations

- International contracts

- Mediation and arbitration proceedings

- Mergers and acquisitions, Joint Venture, SPA

- Trademarks and domain names portfolio management

- Preventive legal guidance and risk training



Négociation et rédaction de contrats internationaux, droit des affaires, droit de la concurrence, droit de la propriété industrielle, gestion de dossiers contentieux, assistance des opérationnels dans leurs projets commerciaux, sensibilisation des opérationnels aux risques juridiques



Mes compétences :

Propriété intellectuelle

Droit des affaires

Droit économique

Corporate governance

M&A