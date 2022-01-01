Menu

Delphine BORDIER

Paris

En résumé

International lawyer with over 15 years of experience.
Legal practice acquired in French, Canadian and English law firms and in multinational companies.

MY CATCHWORD: make the law accessible and intelligible for the business.

My main areas of expertise:
- Intellectual property law including licensing and litigations
- International contracts
- Mediation and arbitration proceedings
- Mergers and acquisitions, Joint Venture, SPA
- Trademarks and domain names portfolio management
- Preventive legal guidance and risk training

Négociation et rédaction de contrats internationaux, droit des affaires, droit de la concurrence, droit de la propriété industrielle, gestion de dossiers contentieux, assistance des opérationnels dans leurs projets commerciaux, sensibilisation des opérationnels aux risques juridiques

Mes compétences :
Propriété intellectuelle
Droit des affaires
Droit économique
Corporate governance
M&A

Entreprises

  • Getty Images - Director, Senior Legal Counsel

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Head of legal for France and the Nordic region, provided legal support for EMEA sales and marketing teams:
    • Managed all aspects of commercial, technology, IP, marketing, litigation issues for France and the Nordic
    region (Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Finland)
    • Negotiated and draft complex high value commercial agreements for global clients
    • Responsible for a diverse range of litigation and pre litigation matters in a wide range of practice
    • Advised multiple levels of management on new business models, data protection and training

  • Legal Consultant - Legal Consultant

    2014 - 2016 Commercial law, contract law,IP, trademark law :
    - Advising on brand strategy
    - Advising new businesses on formation of corporations and business structures
    - Drafting privacy policies, negotiating and structuring commercial transactions

    - Writing articles in a French online legal publication (Le Monde du Droit).
    Articles more specifically dedicated to women professional concerns: networking, coaching, women as member on the Boards of Directors, women leadership etc.
    - Attending training on conflict resolution

  • Elite World - Directrice Juridique

    2012 - 2014 - Managing the legal budget
    - Managing a legal team
    - Advising on the development of IP strategies and policies
    - Handling IP audits and due diligence exercises
    - Handling litigations, amicable transactions and mediation proceedings
    - Advising on a broad range of legal matters and contractual arrangements across multi jurisdictions (including UK, USA, France, Italy and China) including:
    • Commercial Contracts (incl Services Agreements);
    • Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions;
    • Insourcing whole trademarks portfolio and managing trademarks and domain names portfolio
    • Sponsorship agreements
    • E-commerce and Data Protection;
    • Marketing strategy with the business team
    • Brand and product licensing
    • Pre-litigation matters
    • Confidentiality/NDA

  • Arkema France - Responsable Juridique Filiales et PI

    2010 - 2012 • Managing a legal team
    • Advising business team to guarantee the legal certainty of the transactions
    • Managing merger and acquisitions in Russia, set up joint ventures in the Middle East & Africa
    • Negotiating international partnerships, commercial and distribution agreements, license agreements
    • Acting as Legal advisor to the Board of Directors
    • Handling competition law matters with external lawyers
    • Managing patent & trademark portfolio (> 6000 trademarks) and related litigations

  • CECA SA Arkema Group - Responsable juridique

    2006 - 2010 • Assisting business team in their development projects (EU, Middle East, Asia)
    • Negotiating and drafting international commercial agreements: supply, distribution, license, etc.
    • Setting up a « Compliance Program » (competition rules)
    • Co-ordinating external legal support (in particular for international disputes)
    • Providing training and legal updates to the business (contract negotiation, legal risks etc.)

  • Lovells - Avocat

    2001 - 2006 • Drafting and negotiating agreements in relation to intellectual property law
    • Clearance of trademarks and advising clients on the risks of infringement
    • Due diligence in the fields of IP and commercial law;
    • Handling of litigation relating to IP and commercial law;
    • Trademarks portfolio management
    • Advising clients on the protection of Intellectual Property rights (copyright, trademark, patents, designs, privacy) and the regulation of the Internet (data protection, domain names)

Formations

  • EFB

    Paris 1998 - 1998 CAPA 1998

