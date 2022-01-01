Delphine BOTTON

I am currently working at the French American Chamber of Commerce San Francisco area.
Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication - Marketing
Decision making
Events
Marketing
Motivated
Organization
Organization skills
Wedding
Wedding planner
Entreprises
French American Chamber of Commerce
- Marketing/Event Coordinator
2012 - 2013
Karine Brighten Events
- Assistant Event Coordinator and Event Manager of the Berkeley Vegan Earth Day
2011 - maintenant- Approached vendors, speakers and sponsors, secured and managed 20 volunteers, planned logistic including site inspection and selection, planned schedule, utilized social media.
- On-site management: attended, oversaw, and was point person for the event.
- Developed the visibility of the company: ran a survey to redesign the website, created a mailing list of potential new clients.
- Recommended and managed the creative development of communication tools and materials, such as eco-friendly signage, poster, flyer and PowerPoint presentation.
Pôle Emploi
- Administrative Officer
Paris2008 - 2010Registered and oriented new job seekers. Calculated their income status.
Palais des Festivals of Cannes
- Assistant of special events coordinator
2007 - 2007In charge of the International Firework Festival, managed logistic issues with the firework manufacturers.
Designed and coordinated promotion (posters, flyers and website), managed the creation of the Public Price Vote.
Organized personal itineraries for 7 jurors, planned social events.
2006 - 2006Organized hospitality for a Russian band during the 11th International Choir Festival in Provence.
Planned group excursions, managed logistic, trained an assistant, assisted in the production of the Mozart Requiem show.
ELYO
- Purchase Assistant
2005 - 2005Organization and inventory management, reception and order redistribution.