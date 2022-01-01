Retail
Delphine BOUDET
Delphine BOUDET
Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion
Logistique
Communication
Entreprises
Groupe Combronde
- Responsable Logistique
2017 - maintenant
XPO Logistics
- Directrice d'Exploitation
Lyon
2015 - 2017
Norbert Dentressangle
- Responsable d'exploitation
SAINT-VALLIER
2011 - 2015
Norbert Dentressangle
- Animateur QHSE
SAINT-VALLIER
2008 - 2010
Norbert Dentressangle
- Chef d'équipe
SAINT-VALLIER
2007 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Abdel EL KORDE
Caroline SORRENTINO
Charlie RIFLET
Claire PHELIPON
Cyrille RAYNAL
Emmanuel DEREUDRE
Geoffrey DANIEAU
Maggy LIBRERI
Sébastien FONROUGE