Delphine DESCHAMPS MARTEL

French qualified lawyer admitted to the Paris bar France in 1990



Avocat Honoraire to the Paris Bar France since 2018

WORK HISTORY



1990-2006

RAMBAUD MARTEL (ORRICK) Law Firm - Paris France (Partner)





2006-2015

MARTEL Avocats Paris Law Firm - Paris France (Partner)





2015-2019

DDM MAURITIUS- Mauritius (Partner)







EDUCATION



LAW :



- Doctorate International Taxation

University Sceaux incorporation with HEC France



- Master in Corporate Law and International Taxation Law

Paris University X Nanterre





BUSINESS :



- Master Business Management (Maitrise de Gestion Dauphine)

Paris University IX Dauphine



- Studio School of English Cambridge, UK



- Professional coaching and non violent management and communication by Marshall Rosenberg



- MBSR management Teacher training



- Process Communication Certificate





ART :



- Free auditor at « Conservatoire nationale supérieure de musique et de danse de Paris » (musicology section)



- Free auditor at « Ecole du Louvre de Paris » (Art History)





AREAS OF EXPERTISE :



- M&A transactions



- French Corporate, Civil and Contract Law





COMMUNICATION and PR EXPERIENCE:



- Communication and PR organisation for Rambaud Martel Firm from 1990 to 2015



- Member of the Board of the Opera Comique de Paris Association des Amis AMOC for corporate sponsors and donators until 2012



- Organization of corporate charity dinners with the Opera de Paris, Opera Comique and Salle Gaveau





HOBBIES



Golf, Swimming, Yoga, Art, Opera, Painting



HONORS



Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite de la République Française