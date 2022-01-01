Menu

Delphine FRANCHETEAU

Saint-Lubin-des-Joncherets

Entreprises

  • Les Agences de Province - Gestionnaire locative

    Saint-Lubin-des-Joncherets (28350) 2021 - maintenant Gestionnaire locative :
    - gestion des locations
    - gestion de la comptabilité
    - gestion des locataires
    - gestion des propriétaires

  • Administrateur de Biens - Employée Administrative dans l'immobilier

    Administratif | Asnières-sur-Seine (92600) 2009 - 2016

  • Manpower - Assistante de service

    Nanterre cedex 2004 - 2008

Formations

