Delphine MANIGUET
Delphine MANIGUET
Le havre
Entreprises
- Responsable adjointe
Le havre
2021 - maintenant
KING JOUET
- Directrice magasin
Autre | Le havre
2020 - 2021
Un jour ailleurs
- Responsable de magasin
Le Havre
2018 - 2020
ms mode
- Responsable de magasin
1995 - 2018
Management, merchandising, etc...
Formations
LPP Saint Vincent De Paul (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1989 - 1994
vente
Céline DIANE
Charlène MALLERON
Cindy LE FLOCH
Emilie DUBOIS
Luc LEGRAND
Romain MARQUIS