Delphine PEYRINAUD (PEYRINAUD)
Delphine PEYRINAUD (PEYRINAUD)
SÉNÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Collège Le verger
- Assistante d éducation
2014 - 2017
Éducation Nationale
- Assistante administrative
Administratif | Vannes
1983 - maintenant
Formations
CRIFAC Formation
Vannes
2004 - 2006
bep logistique et commercilalisation
Université Nantes (Nantes)
Nantes
2000 - 2001
licence de psychologie
CEFIC ESSCOM
Nantes
1999 - 2000
diplome national de la visite médicale
Université Nantes (Nantes)
Nantes
1994 - 1997
deug de psychologie
LYCEE PRIVE TECHNIQUE TALENSAC (Nantes)
Nantes
1990 - 1994
bac F8 (SMS)
Réseau
Carine MAHÉ
Eric COEURDRAY
Frédéric BAILLY
Jean-François GEORGES
Stéphanie MORANÇAIS
