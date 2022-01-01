Menu

Delphine PEYRINAUD (PEYRINAUD)

SÉNÉ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Collège Le verger - Assistante d éducation

    2014 - 2017

  • Éducation Nationale - Assistante administrative

    Administratif | Vannes 1983 - maintenant

Formations

  • CRIFAC Formation

    Vannes 2004 - 2006 bep logistique et commercilalisation

  • Université Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 2000 - 2001 licence de psychologie

  • CEFIC ESSCOM

    Nantes 1999 - 2000 diplome national de la visite médicale

  • Université Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 1994 - 1997 deug de psychologie

  • LYCEE PRIVE TECHNIQUE TALENSAC (Nantes)

    Nantes 1990 - 1994 bac F8 (SMS)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :