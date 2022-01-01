Didier CHAUVET

-
APAVE SUDEUROPE
- Chef de projet AMOA
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Assistance Maitrise d'ouvrage pour la réalisation de projet informatique
-
APAVE SUDEUROPE
- Responsable informatique
Paris
2007 - 2011
Chef de projet informatique puis
Responsable service Production
-
ERAMET (LE NICKEL SLN)
- Responsable Informatique Industrielle
2001 - 2005
Création et gestion du service Informatique Industrielle
Responsable informatique industrielle pour le projet d'augmentation de capacité des sites calédoniens
Automatisme, Supervision , Gestion Production, Optimisation Process
-
ERAMET (COMILOG)
- Responsable Service Informatique
1998 - 2001
Gestion service informatique
Mise en place projet ERP
Mise en place infrastructure et réseau
-
Total
- Responsable Service Informatique Raffinerie Normandie
COURBEVOIE
1996 - 1998
Gestion du service informatique
-
Total
- Chef de projet informatique
COURBEVOIE
1991 - 1996
-
Total
- Développeur - Ingénieur système
COURBEVOIE
1984 - 1991
Développement programme pour installation industrielle
Configuration système sur BULL SPS 5