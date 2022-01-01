Menu

Didier CHAUVET

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • APAVE SUDEUROPE - Chef de projet AMOA

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Assistance Maitrise d'ouvrage pour la réalisation de projet informatique

  • APAVE SUDEUROPE - Responsable informatique

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Chef de projet informatique puis
    Responsable service Production

  • ERAMET (LE NICKEL SLN) - Responsable Informatique Industrielle

    2001 - 2005 Création et gestion du service Informatique Industrielle
    Responsable informatique industrielle pour le projet d'augmentation de capacité des sites calédoniens
    Automatisme, Supervision , Gestion Production, Optimisation Process

  • ERAMET (COMILOG) - Responsable Service Informatique

    1998 - 2001 Gestion service informatique
    Mise en place projet ERP
    Mise en place infrastructure et réseau

  • Total - Responsable Service Informatique Raffinerie Normandie

    COURBEVOIE 1996 - 1998 Gestion du service informatique

  • Total - Chef de projet informatique

    COURBEVOIE 1991 - 1996

  • Total - Développeur - Ingénieur système

    COURBEVOIE 1984 - 1991 Développement programme pour installation industrielle
    Configuration système sur BULL SPS 5

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :