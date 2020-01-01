Menu

Didier DOZOLME

Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DCF Occitanie - Président Régional

    Toulouse (31000) 2018 - maintenant

  • ComWeb - Directeur associé

    Direction générale | Toulouse 2018 - maintenant

  • DCF Midi-Pyrénées - Président Régional

    2016 - 2018

  • Totem Numérique - Responsable commercial

    Toulouse 2016 - 2018

  • ARTERRIEN - Responsable commercial

    Neuville-en-Ferrain 2013 - 2015

  • Dirigeants commerciaux de France - Président DCF Toulouse

    2012 - 2016

  • ARCHE CONSEIL - Responsable du développement

    2012 - 2012

  • OCTAVO - Directeur Associé

    2005 - 2011

  • OCTAVO - Commercial

    Commercial | 2004 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau