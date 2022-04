Experience of 10 years in emerging country.

Knowledge in the big groups and the medium-sized companies.

A base of expertises build on:

- The management of strategic projects

- The creation of international subsidiary,

- The development policy of the human resources in a cultural multi-context

- The creation of a commercial dynamics

- The business B to B



Mes compétences :

Directeur commercial

Phytosanitaire

Leadership

International

Marketing

Afrique