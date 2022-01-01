Menu

Didier GRISON

NEW YORK

En résumé

Working for HANJIN GLOBAL as Logitics Quality Supervisor at New York Branch J.F.K. International Airport Bldg #9 Suite257 Jamaica NY 11430

Based on Stevedoring and Railroad business in Los Angeles in 1992, Hanjin Intermodal America (HJI) founded in 1993 as a local subsidiary in USA has been a foundation stone of Hanjin’s overseas business development.
Starting with Express, Forwarding and Trucking services, Hanjin which made a business base in Logistics networks in U.S.A provides a Ground Handling Services for Air Cargo since 2005.
Furthermore, Hanjin took a leap as a professional 3PL company in North America providing multimodal logistics services which meet customers’ various needs such as warehouse storage, distribution, international logistics, trucking etc. operating logistics centers in major cities such as Los Angeles and New Jersey.

Entreprises

  • HANJIN GLOBAL USA - Logistics Quality Supervisor

    2015 - maintenant LOGISTICS QUALITY SUPERVISOR DUTIES

    * Ensure proper manpower coverage for all assignments by cross utilization
    * Ensure and oversee job assignment is completed accurately and in timely manner
    * Check daily attendance sheets for proper manpower coverage
    * Ensure all safety regulations are adhered to, violators immediately reported to MOD for breach of rules and disciplinary action
    * Provide detailed on the job training to meet the Carrier's needs ( AMS, TMS, PDA, ACEII etc...)
    * Enforce proper customer service etiquette
    * Communicate with all staff concerning daily operation activities including TMS
    * Conduct the on job training for unqualified staff
    * Prepare and investigate all IRR and prepare to response to the claim in a timely manner

  • ATOS ORIGIN Infogérance - Superviseur Service Desk

    Bezons 2009 - 2014 Cadre d'Intervention:
    Au sein de l’activité Infogérance, nos équipes prennent en charge tout ou partie du système d’information de nos clients avec des objectifs d’optimisation et d’industrialisation. Elles exploitent et maintiennent en condition opérationnelle les infrastructures de communication.

    Descriptif de la mission:
    Supervision des équipes de gestion des demandes informatiques nationales EDF au sein de la structure HLC (Hot Line Centralisée 75.000 utilisateurs nationaux)

    . Management équipes (30 techniciens)
    · Coaching / Formation
    · Planification staffing
    . Gestion des tâches et mise en place tableau de bord
    · Suivi production demande de service(HP Service Center)
    · Edition et étude statistiques (Business Objects InfoView)
    · Pilotage projet
    · Suivi qualité (ITIL)

  • AXSMARINE - Paris-Mumbai-Singapore - Data Base Support Manager

    2007 - 2009

  • AXS MARINE - Gestionnaire Support Applicatif

    2007 - 2008 Cadre d’intervention :
    Sous la responsabilité du Directeur Technique Informatique, suivi des incidents d’exploitation déclarés par les clients et force de proposition pour la mise en place de solutions liées aux applicatifs.

    Descriptif de la mission :
    · Réceptionner et qualifier des demandes utilisateurs (CRM).
    · Prioriser le traitement des demandes en tenant compte des engagements contractuels.
    · Conseiller l'utilisateur sur l'utilisation des applications.
    · Paramétrer et administrer les données de référence des applications (PHP).
    · Solutionner les incidents.
    · Apporter des solutions de déblocage, contournement.
    · Réaliser les requêtes simples et ponctuelles.
    · Transmettre les demandes vers des équipes d'experts si nécessaire.
    · Assurer le suivi et informer l'utilisateur de l'avancement de ses demandes.
    · Maintenir la base de connaissance.
    · Assurer le déroulement et le suivi de l'exploitation applicative (organisation, suivi, équipe de 3 techniciens).
    · Accompagnez le client lors de campagnes de tests de charge.

  • MGI Consultants SSII - Help Desk Technical Manager

    2001 - 2007 Outsourcing: Groupe TOTAL (La Défense)

  • MGI Consultants - Responsable Help Desk

    Paris 2001 - 2007 Cadre d’intervention :
    Suivi du support informatique des sites du groupe Total sur La Défense (Coupole, Michelet, Norma, Plein Jour) pour un parc informatique de plus de 5000 postes.

    Descriptif de la mission :
    Manager un groupe de 10 techniciens niveau II.
    · Management des ressources humaines.
    · Planification des tâches.
    · Suivi interventions support (Base données REMEDY).
    · Responsable qualité globale du service et de son amélioration.
    · Formation des techniciens aux normes ITIL.
    · Escalade vers une société tierce pour les pannes matérielles.
    · Pilotage projet (déploiement Messagerie Lotus Notes vers PDA).
    · Reporting mensuel au Manager Support Client Total.
    · Support VIP (accès distant EQUANT).

  • SYKES FRANCE - Team Leader Call Center

    1997 - 2001 Outsourcing: GE Médical System, AOL, COMPAQ ,

  • CPPOSS - IBM AS 400 Operator

    1980 - 1991

Formations

Réseau