Didier GUILBERT

Key areas of competencies



Product Marketing

Marketing & Business Plan definition

Services & Solutions portfolio definition

New Services development (Packaged or not) across Europe

Implementation road-maps

Go to market strategy



Sales Development

Local Marketing & Business Plan

Local Roll-out plans

Local Training & Materials localisation

Incentives plans set-up



Partner Management

Contract Management

Performance monitoring.

Services Delivery monitoring and control (Reporting & KPI’s

Customer centric recovery plans



Management

Marketing Product marketing Mgr, Project Manager

Local Sales team Mgt

P&L’s Management EMEA & local



Personal Abilities

Transversal Team Management

Ability to adapt to a broad range of operating environments

Recognized Expertise in Services and Solutions development

Ability to work at EMEA level with autonomy



Executive Education

- CEDEP - 2005 General Management Program