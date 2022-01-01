Didier GUILBERT

Key areas of competencies
Product Marketing
Marketing & Business Plan definition
Services & Solutions portfolio definition
New Services development (Packaged or not) across Europe
Implementation road-maps
Go to market strategy
Sales Development
Local Marketing & Business Plan
Local Roll-out plans
Local Training & Materials localisation
Incentives plans set-up
Partner Management
Contract Management
Performance monitoring.
Services Delivery monitoring and control (Reporting & KPI’s
Customer centric recovery plans
Management
Marketing Product marketing Mgr, Project Manager
Local Sales team Mgt
P&L’s Management EMEA & local
Personal Abilities
Transversal Team Management
Ability to adapt to a broad range of operating environments
Recognized Expertise in Services and Solutions development
Ability to work at EMEA level with autonomy
Executive Education
- CEDEP - 2005 General Management Program
