Menu

Didier GUILBERT

Rellingen

En résumé

Key areas of competencies

Product Marketing
Marketing & Business Plan definition
Services & Solutions portfolio definition
New Services development (Packaged or not) across Europe
Implementation road-maps
Go to market strategy

Sales Development
Local Marketing & Business Plan
Local Roll-out plans
Local Training & Materials localisation
Incentives plans set-up

Partner Management
Contract Management
Performance monitoring.
Services Delivery monitoring and control (Reporting & KPI’s
Customer centric recovery plans

Management
Marketing Product marketing Mgr, Project Manager
Local Sales team Mgt
P&L’s Management EMEA & local

Personal Abilities
Transversal Team Management
Ability to adapt to a broad range of operating environments
Recognized Expertise in Services and Solutions development
Ability to work at EMEA level with autonomy

Executive Education
- CEDEP - 2005 General Management Program

Entreprises

  • Yamaha - Directeur de magasin

    Rellingen 2010 - 2017 Manager - Distributor
    CA 1.500 k€ / 150 Motorbikes
    Unique Associate – 5 employees
    Partner Contract management (Franchise & Distribution) – Quality Management & Sales Mgt
    Gross Margin increase
    Spare Parts inventory decrease
    Marketing Plan set-up, Local advertisement creation and roll-out/Web media and print
    ecommerce plan set-up

  • Silicon Graphics Europe - Professional Services Director Southern Europe

    2007 - 2010 Missions Professional Services Sales development France, Spain, Italy, MENA
    Partner agreement (Software Publisher, Third-parties, Sub-contracting)

    Green Consulting Services offer creation(« AreYouGreenIt »)
    Marketing direct (Generation demand)
    Contract Management for Outsourcing software development (Inde)
    P&L Europe du Sud
    Packaged Services product launched

  • Dell Computers - Business Manager Services

    MONTPELLIER 2006 - 2007 Missions Services Sales support in France
    Bid Support for large Tender
    Services Dell: Hardware Services, Recycling Services, Managed Services & Professional Services.

    Achievement: Quaterly achievement of business targets KPI’s: Attach Rate and CA.
    EMEA Marketing Plan execution (Local implementation – AD’s, incentives…)
    Recovery Plan Management (Recovery Battery Program)
    Bid-support, Sales Team Training

  • NEC Computers International - Services Director, Europe

    2001 - 2005 Team Europe: 6 people

    Missions: Services Sales development in EMEA (Direct & indirect channel)
    New Services & Solutions offer creation for EMEA

    Achievement: New services and solutions offer definition, and implementation in EMEA
    Factory Integration Services, Packaged Hardware Services, Business Solutions
    Local Business Plan definition and monitoring (ATT Rate & CA)
    Partner Management for Business Solutions (SMB market)
    Project Management for Europe Services implementation in EMEA (with HQ’s in Holland)

  • Compaq - Business Manager Services & Channel Services Mgr

    Munich 1995 - 2000 Revenue 2000 15 M Euros
    Team 2 people: 1 product manager + 1 project manager
    Missions Indirect Sales development for packaged Services
    SSP partner management (Performance Control, monitoring & recovery plans Mgt)
    New Product line : CarePaq set-up and implemtation (Prior to US team)
    Marcom/pricing/bid support management)
    Digital Services offer integration (to Compaq Services)
    Added-value Offer definition linked to Digital Services (Prior to integration)

  • Computacenter - Sales Services Manager

    Roissy-en-France 1992 - 1995 Missions Sales Services Development, Services offer creation, Sales support, Margin Control

    Team 5 people (4 Admin + 1 IT Manager)
    Customer Contract Management (T&C’s, Billing, collection & Recovery).
    Bid Support Services
    Response to tender
    Merge RAMDOM services to Computacenter: National Customer services Contract migration

  • Siemens - Technical Sales representative

    Saint-Denis 1986 - 1991

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau