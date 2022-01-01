Retail
Didier HOCQ
Didier HOCQ
HÉRON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SCOL
- Responsable d'exploitation
2011 - maintenant
SARL Outdoor Fishing France
- GERANT
2004 - 2011
Decathlon
- Responsable de rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2001 - 2004
Decathlon
- Vendeur
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1997 - 2001
Decathlon
- Logisticien
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1990 - 1997
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alice GAUTHIER
Christian FAURE
Eric HUYGEBAERT
Jean-Marc TOUMIT
Olivier HUYNH
Patrice RIVIERE
Sébastien LEPOUTRE
Vincent KUTTA
Virginie PASTRE