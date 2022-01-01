Menu

Didier HOCQ

HÉRON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SCOL - Responsable d'exploitation

    2011 - maintenant

  • SARL Outdoor Fishing France - GERANT

    2004 - 2011

  • Decathlon - Responsable de rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2001 - 2004

  • Decathlon - Vendeur

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1997 - 2001

  • Decathlon - Logisticien

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1990 - 1997

  • Decathlon - Logisticien

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1990 - 1997

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau