Didier JONNIER

Management of Ultra Fresh buying Department (Meat, Fish, Fruit & Vegetable)
Teams of 50 people.
Responsibility of P&L (Turnover, Margins, Later Income)
Implementation and Development of sourcing strategy (Import & Local) and merchandising.
Define and implementation of Assortment Strategy on line with the company requirement regarding Quality, Packaging and Differentiation to satisfied our customers need
Development of the Promotion strategy for Fresh products category
Recruit
Mes compétences :
Retail
Procurement quality
Merchandising
Supply chain
Assortiment
Promotion commerciale
Coaching
Category management
Pas de formation renseignée