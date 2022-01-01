Menu

Didier JONNIER

MOSCOW

En résumé

Management of Ultra Fresh buying Department (Meat, Fish, Fruit & Vegetable)
Teams of 50 people.
Responsibility of P&L (Turnover, Margins, Later Income)
Implementation and Development of sourcing strategy (Import & Local) and merchandising.
Define and implementation of Assortment Strategy on line with the company requirement regarding Quality, Packaging and Differentiation to satisfied our customers need
Development of the Promotion strategy for Fresh products category
Mes compétences :
Retail
Procurement quality
Merchandising
Supply chain
Assortiment
Promotion commerciale
Coaching
Category management

  • METRO China - Head Of Ultra Fresh Optimization

    2018 - maintenant

  • Metro Cash & Carry Russia - Head Of Ultra Fresh Optimization

    2016 - 2018

  • METRO Cash & Carry Russia - Division Manager Food Procurement and Merchandising

    2013 - 2016

  • METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine - Head Of Ultra Fresh & Fresh Products

    2009 - 2013

  • Metro Jinjiang Cash & Carry Co.,LTD - Responsable des Achats Produits Carnes

    2006 - 2009 Responsable d'une équipe de 10 acheteurs. Mise en place de la stratégie, dévelopment de nouveaux produits, nouveaux packaging, mise en place des promotions.

  • Metro Cash & Carry International - Chef de Projet

    2003 - 2006 Conception de programmes de formation Internationaux portant sur les métiers, les produits, le système, le marketing alternant théorie et pratique pour 28 pays dans le cadre d’un projet stratégique de l’entreprise.
    Mission en Ukraine, Russie, Vietnam, India et Serbie pour le développement des rayons Boucherie, formation des équipes des Ventes, partenariat avec les équipes d’Achats et mise en place de plan d’action.

