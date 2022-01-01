Menu

Didier MEGRET

Vert-le-Grand

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Negocier,animer,controler

Entreprises

  • Intermarché - Directeur

    Vert-le-Grand 2009 - maintenant de 2002 a2006 responsable sec, intermarche 2007/2008 RESPONSABLE FRAIS

  • Lidl France - Chef magasin

    Strasbourg 1998 - 2002 manager ,planifier, passe les commandes,mise en rayon,inventaire magasin,gestion des stocks

  • HOTEL /RESTAURANT / COURCHEVEL / ST TROPEZ - SAISONNIER EN HOTELLERIE

    PARIS 1986 - 1997

Formations

  • Hoteliere

    Moutiers 1980 - 1985 cap /BEP

    le gout des bonne chose ,contact clients

