Didier MIROUX

-
Sentry Software
- Product Manager - Storage Management
2014 - maintenant
-
SMC Consulting IT
- Project Director
Puteaux
2012 - 2014
Project management, budget control, resources and planning management
Lead Presales activities with editors to qualify, demonstrate and run POC
Establish the best environment to satisfy customers needs and win business
-
SYSTAR
- EMEA Capacity Management Director
Saint-Cloud
2010 - 2010
Motivation and recovery team, processes industrialization for RFI/RFP and POC execution, Catalog Services creation and promotion, Increase Services numbers, Recruitments and internal talents development
• Redefine role of each and setup common and personal objectives,
• Increase efficiency through RFI/RFP processes plan, POC execution plan and GO/NOGO process,
• Increased consultant’s productivity and sales associated to 24%,
• Increased win rate for POC and associated deal (43% to 67%) through sharp execution plan,
• Create fix price Services offer (6 to 12 month) on Capacity Management product line,
• Define new price list for all Services and Training, creation of new Service Pack,
• Setup "Critic Customer Committee” (for specific major accounts), develop Customer Satisfaction,
• Collaborative work with Sales - Support - Product Management and R&D,
• Direct involvement on specifics large accounts (BNP DGGN, Euriware, ICDC, EDF, Renault, ...),
• Creation of "FY11 Strategic Plan" for the Pre-sales department and Capacity Management Services
-
BMC Software
- Software Consultant Manager
Courbevoie
2007 - 2010
Merge two teams with different background and skills, Change mindset from product selling approach to a Solution selling approach, development of the concept of value delivered, Management and development of high potential, Recruitment
• Restructuring a team of functional consultant and technical expert,
• Redefine role and responsibilities, creation of 3 skill centers and 2 overlay generalists,
• Development plan for each, behaviour and technical training,
• Train consultant and rebuild media support for CIO/CFO presentation,
• Setup development session with account manager and presale team,
• Setup GO/NOGO criteria with Sales team and Presales representatives,
• Industrialization through a Bid Management process and a POC execution plan,
• Increase the deal transformation rate (52 to 73%) through a sharp qualification of each lead/deal,
• Performance Management, High potential management, identify potential successor,
• Increase consultant productivity in developing their skills on their respective pole of competencies,
• Corp. Strategy declination and presales resources alignment,
• Team satisfaction development (quarterly survey), high potential management, recognition/awards,
• Control of budgets / Cost Center Management, Financial and Activities reporting,
• Direct management for some major accounts (EDF/GDF, FT, SG, AXA, Natixis, Crédit Agricole)
-
SAS
- Directeur Avant-Vente
PORT-LOUIS
2005 - 2007
Creation of skills centers, Presentation and message normalization, RFP/RFI and POC plan, Recruitment of domain specialists, Cohesion and collaboration with Business Development
• Restructuring a team of 40 consultants by setup skills/domain center,
• Setup an accountable consultant for each domain (Industry, BI, Risk Management, Retail, Analytics),
• Development of European and US collaboration, expertise sharing, international virtual team,
• Account plan definition with sales managers and setup specific Swat TEAM for each,
• Reporting, budget control, coordination with Sales, Support and R&D,
• Consultants support, RFP oral, direct actions on some large accounts like CNAM, EDF/GDF, FT,
• Development and setup of best practices, presales processes industrialization,
• Development of specific market offers (MIFID, Basle II, Solvency II) with the Business Development
-
HUMMINGBIRD
- Professional Services Manager
2001 - 2004
Creating Professional Services structure, Design Services consulting and training offer, Consultant recruitment, Promotion and CA development
• Setup Professional Services structure : team recruitment, marketing and customers presentations,
• Team management for consultants and trainers (up to 12 people),
• Increase team skills through internal and external training (technical and behaviour training),
• Coordination with the departments Sales - Support and R&D, matrix reporting,
• Development of standard packages and specific solutions, proposals for technical architectures,
• Development of the service activity (CA 2003 0,7M€ + 84%, CA 2004 1,2M€ + 74%)
-
HUMMINGBIRD
- Presales Manager
1998 - 2001
Consultants management, planning supervisor, RFP/RFI answer, prototype / benchmark, marketing presentation, internal tools development to increase productivity of consultants (knowledge base), matrix reporting
-
UNISYS
- European Benchmark Center Manager
Blue Bell, PA
1994 - 1997
Setup the European benchmark based in France for the Unisys European subsidiaries. Management of operating budgets, reporting to the U.S., UK and U.S. matrix reporting, defining the administrative and technical procedures, matrials turn over
-
INGRES
- Presales Manager
1990 - 1994
Team Management (10 consultants), recruitment, train and manage high potential, setup a showroom for all complex technical presentation, Matrix reporting