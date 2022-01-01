Didier MIROUX

Expert in Post-sales & Pre-sales life cycle, excellent knowledge of solution selling

Team merge and reorganization (functional and technical), individual and team motivation

Organization, transformation, processes industrialization, increase productivity

Skills development, performance and productivity management, talent and high potential management

Project management, crisis management, work closely with satellites departments (Sales, Support, R & D)

Budget management (restructuring, recruitment, payroll, training, project), respect of deadlines



Strong interpersonal skills and relationship building capabilities





Specialties



Technical People Management, Pre Sales Management, Professionnal Services Management



Business Intelligence, Data Management, Service Management (ITIL), Virtualiza



Mes compétences :

BMC

BMC Software

Capacity Management

Cloud

Cloud computing

COMPUTING

ETL

Ingres

ITIL

Management

SAS

Service Management

Virtualisation