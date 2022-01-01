Retail
Didier NEUZERET
CHAMPAGNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VIEWPOINT
- PDG
2006 - maintenant
Mise en place d'un bureau de représentation pour l'Asie a Shanghai
Viewpoint Life Sciences Inc.
- President CEO
2002 - 2005
Création et développement de la filiale Nord Américaine au Canada pendant 3 ans.
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
1991 - 1992
Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon ETI
Lyon
1984 - 1987
Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon
Lyon
1982 - 1984