Menu

Didier NEUZERET

CHAMPAGNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VIEWPOINT - PDG

    2006 - maintenant Mise en place d'un bureau de représentation pour l'Asie a Shanghai

  • Viewpoint Life Sciences Inc. - President CEO

    2002 - 2005 Création et développement de la filiale Nord Américaine au Canada pendant 3 ans.

Formations