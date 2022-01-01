Menu

Didier PADEY

JONGIEUX

En résumé

Sales &Marketing leader, Engineer, roughly 30 years of various and relevant experiences in an International environment and more than 10 various Industries

Over 2000 face to face meetings with customers and prospects
2 years of a technical center general management
15 years of R&D and Consulting accountability
15 years of sales and revenue accountability
Focus on Aerospace in the last 5 years


Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Communication
Leadership
Science des matériaux
Sales
Matériaux composites

Entreprises

  • Victrex Europa - Key Account Manager Aerospace Europe

    maintenant

Formations

