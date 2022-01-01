Didier PADEY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Jongieux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Sales &Marketing leader, Engineer, roughly 30 years of various and relevant experiences in an International environment and more than 10 various Industries
Over 2000 face to face meetings with customers and prospects
2 years of a technical center general management
15 years of R&D and Consulting accountability
15 years of sales and revenue accountability
Focus on Aerospace in the last 5 years
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Communication
Leadership
Science des matériaux
Sales
Matériaux composites
Pas de formation renseignée