Dimitri BOURSY

Passionate about and committed to the training aviation industry for 10 years especially in Pilot, Maintenance, Cabin Crew Training and flight operation. From ab-initio to very specific courses/customer needs with an international and multicultural vision and a large customer portfolio. From general world and community aviation training to the very demanding industrial one within an aircraft manufacturing organisation! Possess a 360-degree vision, a strategic marketing approach, business sensibility and customer care.



- Important Entry Into Service Support during these past years, Complex projects,

- Marketing Manager dedicated to ATR Training Center business unit Coordinator with ATR Communication Department,

- Customer oriented, dedicated to corporate management/norms and respectful for processes and agreed deliverable, very concerned about financial welfare of each customer,

- Dynamic, proactive, organized, efficient, loyal and rigorous - Team spirit recognized,

- Languages : English (Fluent) - Spanish (Intermediary level),