Menu

Dimitri BOURSY

  • ATR Aircraft
  • Services Sales and Contracts Director

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Passionate about and committed to the training aviation industry for 10 years especially in Pilot, Maintenance, Cabin Crew Training and flight operation. From ab-initio to very specific courses/customer needs with an international and multicultural vision and a large customer portfolio. From general world and community aviation training to the very demanding industrial one within an aircraft manufacturing organisation! Possess a 360-degree vision, a strategic marketing approach, business sensibility and customer care.

- Important Entry Into Service Support during these past years, Complex projects,
- Marketing Manager dedicated to ATR Training Center business unit Coordinator with ATR Communication Department,
- Customer oriented, dedicated to corporate management/norms and respectful for processes and agreed deliverable, very concerned about financial welfare of each customer,
- Dynamic, proactive, organized, efficient, loyal and rigorous - Team spirit recognized,
- Languages : English (Fluent) - Spanish (Intermediary level),

Entreprises

  • ATR Aircraft - Services Sales and Contracts Director

    Commercial | TOULOUSE 2019 - maintenant - GMA (Global Maintenance Agreement) > PBH Contract
    - Spares, IP
    - Upgrades, Retrofit, SB,
    - Working parties / Technical Assistance,
    - FDM (Flight Data Monitoring)

  • GIE Avions Transport Regional - Atr (Blagnac) - Area Sales Manager Training & Flight Operation

    Commercial | Blagnac 2014 - 2019 - Training and Services Sales manager dedicated to: Pilot, Cabin Crew, Flight Ops, Engineers (B1 & B2))
    - Key Account Manager serving Europe, Middle East and India and previously Africa and Indonesia,
    - Key customers: Airlines, MRO, Lessor, Authorities, Third party training centers - ATOs, Institutions,
    - Marketing leader and coordinator for ATR Training center,

  • AEROPYRENEES Flight Training Center - Sales and Marketing Manager

    Commercial | Perpignan (66000) 2012 - 2014 - Marketing / Community Management
    - Communications
    - Manager of Marketing and Commercial Sales
    - Manager of Business Development - BtoB and BtoC
    - Project Development / ATO, MRO, AOC

  • Ecole Superieure Metiers Aeronautique - Esma (Mauguio) - Sales & Marketing Manager - Paris Training Center

    2009 - 2012 - Organizer of Meeting and Events
    - Manager of Marketing and Commercial Sales
    - Manager of Business Development
    - Facility’s Manager…

  • NUANCES EVENEMENTS - Guitariste Live

    2009 - 2011 Guitariste live pour la comédie Musicale "ROBIN DES BOIS" Théâtre de L'ALHAMBRA à Paris

  • Ecole Superieure Metiers Aeronautique - Esma (Mauguio) - Project Manager

    2008 - 2008 Project management: feasibility study for the opening of ESMA subsidiary in France/Europe: Kick-Off Position in Aviation
    - Market Studies/ market research
    - Sales forecast based on historic data and market statistic and competitor analysis,
    - Location assessment and location relevancy analysis,
    - Financial study/forecast N+3 / N+5,

    Result: ESMA Board Meeting agreed to the project and the investment of a brand new training center in Paris Val d'Europe (ground airport training, Cabin Crew and Pilot Training offer)
    - >Permanent contract offer as Sales & Marketing Manager afterwards

Formations

  • Airbus Leadership University

    Blagnac 2014 - maintenant (2020) Mastering International Negotiations - Harvard Method
    (2019) PBN / ClearVision EVS and SVS General Familiarization
    (2018) ATR Flight Dispatcher Course (ATR)
    (2017) Aircraft financing for non-financer (Airbus)
    (2016) Maintenance Business & MRO (Airbus)
    (2016) Project Management (Air Business Academy)
    (2015) Kurt Salmon Lean management (Yellow belt)
    (2014) T4 ATR Base Maintenance Certification course (ATR)

  • ISEM École Universitaire En Sciences De Gestion Et Du Management

    Montpellier 2007 - 2008 Maitrise

  • Université Montpellier 1

    Montpellier 2007 - 2009 MASTER 2 - Ingenierie / vente et direction d'équipes commerciales

    Vente et direction d'équipes Commerciales

  • Birmingham College Of Food, Tourism & Creative Studies (Birmingham)

    Birmingham 2005 - 2007 Tourism

  • Birmingham College Of Food, Tourism & Creative Studies (Birmingham)

    Birmingham 2005 - 2007 BA marketing and event management

  • Lycée De La Méditerranée Force de Vente (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2003 - 2005 Force de Vente

Réseau