Dimitri CURTET
Dimitri CURTET
PRAZ SUR ARLY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BOLLÉ BRANDS
- Attaché Commercial Cébé
2014 - maintenant
CAP Mer & Montagne
- Responsable commercial
2009 - 2014
Cébé
- Responsable Promotion & Sponsoring
2006 - 2009
DYNASTAR
- Promoteur des ventes
2003 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anthony GAZZILLO
Anthony JOLY-POTTUZ
Benjamin ANSANAY
Berra GEORGES
Caroline SAINT-CRICQ
Claude GARDET
Daphne PIGALLE
Fabien DELIGEARD
Sylvain GRANDFERRY
Yann ZACCARO