Menu

Dimitri CURTET

PRAZ SUR ARLY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BOLLÉ BRANDS - Attaché Commercial Cébé

    2014 - maintenant

  • CAP Mer & Montagne - Responsable commercial

    2009 - 2014

  • Cébé - Responsable Promotion & Sponsoring

    2006 - 2009

  • DYNASTAR - Promoteur des ventes

    2003 - 2005

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau