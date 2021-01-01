Menu

Distel DYM (YOUNGOU)

NOISY-LE-GRAND

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Mag industrie- Usine de copeau de port autonome de Pointe Noire - Stagiaire au departement d'électromecanique

    maintenant -Assurer la maintenance des équipements mécaniques et
    électriques (moteurs électriques, pompes, compresseurs etc.),

    Assurer l’entretien et améliorer le réseau hydraulique et
    pneumatique de l’usine ;

    Établir les rapports journaliers et hebdomadaires.

Formations

  • Baker Hughes

    Malabo 2018 - 2020 - Technical Support Completions and Interventions

    I am working on diverse completion projects in Africa, Job design and problem solving; completion drawings, writing down completion running procedures and job safety analysis, ordering completion equipment, answering to tenders and doing sales and marketing, quotations, flash revenues, tracking invoices, booking personnel for offshore; working with the Baker Hughes a GE Company technical support team to monitor product performance and to conduct root cause analysis on all assigned non-conformance issues.

  • Baker Hughes

    Congo 2011 - 2017 - Sr Completion system Engineer

    Utilizes cased hole, sand control and application knowledge in business processes such as job planning and coordination,job design and problem solving, sales and financial planning, budgetingand reporting. Applies knowledge of the well environment and the features and benefits of products and services in completion system to develop the best solution for the customer's application. Monitors product performance and conducts root cause analysis on all assigned non conformance issues.Mentors entry level field engineers in the LEAD Field Engineer Development Program.Conducts all business activities in accordance our HSE policies, Legal Compliance requirements and our Core Values

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Polytechnique (Yaoundé)

    Brazzaville 2008 - 2010 Engineer Diplomas

    Maintenance electromecanique

Réseau