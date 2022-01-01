Menu

Djouma KOULIBALY

CACHAN

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Rigueur, esprit d'équipe et capacité d'adaptation sont mes qualités.

Mes compétences :
Lettrage
rapprochement bancaire
Déclarations sociales et fiscales
saisie comptable
Gestion administrative
Bank Reconciliations
Bookkeeping
Value Added Tax
Fixed Assets
Year-end
Contract Management
Forecasting
General Ledger
Reconciliations
Coala
Microsoft Office
Sage Accounting Software
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Microsoft Excel
Ciel Compta
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • EURADEX - Assistant Comptable

    2019 - maintenant Tenue de la comptabilité et déclaration sociale te fiscale.

  • Gescop - Stagiaire & Comptable

    2019 - 2019 Saisie factures, règlements, facturations, lettrage des comptes, rapprochement bancaire, déclaration des TVA et gestion des immobilisations.

  • ARTUPOX - Manager Junior

    2017 - 2018 Formation, guide et planification, suivi des équipes.

  • Vision Consulting International (VCI) - Assistant comptable

    2015 - 2015 Classification, codification, comptabilisations des pièces comptables et gestion des notes de frais.
    Suivi des règlements et élaboration des déclarations fiscales.
    Rapprochement bancaire et lettrage des comptes tiers.
    Préparation des comptes annuels.

  • Rio Tinto Simfer S A - Assistant administratif

    2014 - 2014 Gestion des contrats de maintenance, gestion des immobilisations et comptabilisation des pièces comptables.
    Tri et distribution des courriers, accueil et orientation.

  • MTN-Areeba Guinée - Coordinateur

    2012 - 2014 Mise en place des stratégies commerciales et marketings et management des commerciaux.
    Gestion de la chaine de distribution

Formations

  • AFPA

    Creteil 2019 - 2019 Certificat professionnel

    Comptable, Gestionnaire et Fiscal

  • FACEM

    Les Ulis 2018 - 2018 Attestation de formation

    Techniques Comptables

  • Université Kofi Annan (Conakry)

    Conakry 2011 - 2012 DCG

    Master1

  • Université Kofi Annan (Conakry)

    Conakry 2010 - 2011 DCG

    Licence

  • Lycée Matam (Conakry)

    Conakry 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat

    Sciences Mathématiques

