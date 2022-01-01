Dominique SAVELIEF

Mes compétences :
Mécanique des structures
Méthode des éléments finis
Développement informatique
Entreprises
Ctingenierie
- Stress Engineer
Toulouse2018 - maintenantSub contractor in airbus ESCR department (Research and technology)
Finite Element Analysis for innovative concepts of center fuselage
Numerical assessment of an "hole to hole" manufacturing process applied to the fuselage/wing junction (aka root joint)
Ctingenierie
- FEM engineer
Toulouse2016 - maintenantSubcontractor in Stelia-aerospace FEM department
Modifications in nose fuselage and main landing gear bay Detailed Finite Element Models
Support to stress teams
Hypermesh, patran, nastran, tool development in
Tcl/Python/Shell
CTIngenierie
- Project leader
Toulouse2013 - 2016Design of nose fuselage with topology optimization methods
Static and fatigue analysis of optimized sub-components
Development of topology optimization software and tools for pre-post processing of Finite Element calculations
Gaz Transport & Technigaz (GTT)
Liquefied Natural Gaz (LNG) carrier
Thermal, Stress and Fatigue analysis of a LNG tank lid
Finite Element Analysis
Abaqus, Hypermesh, Python
CT composite Toolbox (CT2)
Development of a calculation tool dedicated to composite structure analysis : Classic laminate theory, delamination prediction, bonded joint strength
Software Developement, Benchmark with FE tools, Graphical User Interface
Python, Qt4, FE software (abaqus, nastran)
CTIngenierie
- Ingénieur calcul
Toulouse2011 - 2012A380-800e :
Certification documents for Nose Fuselage
Structural analysis, metallic materials
airbus tools (enacs/psn, assist).
Université Paul Sabatier
- Doctorant
Toulouse2006 - 2011Thèse de doctorat : Modélisation numérique de plasmas
* Revue des méthodes de résolution numériques pour la modélisation de plasmas (mécanique des fluides et électromagnétisme)
* Mise au point de méthodes numériques «Asymptotic preserving» pour la limite quasi-neutre dans quelques modèles de plasma
* Mise en œuvre de cas-test numériques pour les différentes méthodes, confrontation avec les méthodes existantes (développement en C, fortran 90/95, utilisation de bibliothèques d'algèbre linéaire et d'optimisation)
* Rédaction de deux publications pour des revues internationales à comité de lecture :
Numerical approximation of the Euler-Poisson-Boltzmann model in the quasi-neutral limit, avec P. Degond, H. Liu et M.-H. Vignal,
Journal of Scientific Computing, April 2012, Volume 51, Issue 1, pp 59-86
Numerical approximation of the Euler-Maxwell model in the quasineutral limit, avec P. Degond, F. Deluzet,
Journal of Computational Physics, Volume 231, Issue 4, 20 February 2012, Pages 1917-1946