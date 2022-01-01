Menu

Dominique SAVELIEF

Toulouse

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mécanique des structures
Méthode des éléments finis
Développement informatique

Entreprises

  • Ctingenierie - Stress Engineer

    Toulouse 2018 - maintenant Sub contractor in airbus ESCR department (Research and technology)

    Finite Element Analysis for innovative concepts of center fuselage
    Numerical assessment of an "hole to hole" manufacturing process applied to the fuselage/wing junction (aka root joint)

  • Ctingenierie - FEM engineer

    Toulouse 2016 - maintenant Subcontractor in Stelia-aerospace FEM department
    Modifications in nose fuselage and main landing gear bay Detailed Finite Element Models
    Support to stress teams
    Hypermesh, patran, nastran, tool development in
    Tcl/Python/Shell

  • CTIngenierie - Project leader

    Toulouse 2013 - 2016 Design of nose fuselage with topology optimization methods
    Static and fatigue analysis of optimized sub-components
    Development of topology optimization software and tools for pre-post processing of Finite Element calculations

  • CTIngenierie - R&T Engineer

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 A320-NEO : Pratt & Whitney PW1000G Thrust Reverser
    R&T study (Inner Fixed Structure)
    Finite Element Analysis, composite materials
    Patran/Nastran, Hypermesh

    Gaz Transport & Technigaz (GTT)
    Liquefied Natural Gaz (LNG) carrier
    Thermal, Stress and Fatigue analysis of a LNG tank lid
    Finite Element Analysis
    Abaqus, Hypermesh, Python

    CT composite Toolbox (CT2)
    Development of a calculation tool dedicated to composite structure analysis : Classic laminate theory, delamination prediction, bonded joint strength
    Software Developement, Benchmark with FE tools, Graphical User Interface
    Python, Qt4, FE software (abaqus, nastran)

  • CTIngenierie - Ingénieur calcul

    Toulouse 2011 - 2012 A380-800e :
    Certification documents for Nose Fuselage
    Structural analysis, metallic materials
    airbus tools (enacs/psn, assist).

  • Université Paul Sabatier - Doctorant

    Toulouse 2006 - 2011 Thèse de doctorat : Modélisation numérique de plasmas

    * Revue des méthodes de résolution numériques pour la modélisation de plasmas (mécanique des fluides et électromagnétisme)

    * Mise au point de méthodes numériques «Asymptotic preserving» pour la limite quasi-neutre dans quelques modèles de plasma

    * Mise en œuvre de cas-test numériques pour les différentes méthodes, confrontation avec les méthodes existantes (développement en C, fortran 90/95, utilisation de bibliothèques d'algèbre linéaire et d'optimisation)

    * Rédaction de deux publications pour des revues internationales à comité de lecture :
    Numerical approximation of the Euler-Poisson-Boltzmann model in the quasi-neutral limit, avec P. Degond, H. Liu et M.-H. Vignal,
    Journal of Scientific Computing, April 2012, Volume 51, Issue 1, pp 59-86
    Numerical approximation of the Euler-Maxwell model in the quasineutral limit, avec P. Degond, F. Deluzet,
    Journal of Computational Physics, Volume 231, Issue 4, 20 February 2012, Pages 1917-1946

