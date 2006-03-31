Menu

Dominique SIGNORA

SEOUL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RCI Financial Services Korea - CEO

    2006 - maintenant

  • Nissan Leasing Thailand - SVP

    2005 - 2006 Nissan Leasing Thailand SVP, creating a structure from green field, with 100% Nissan Japan capital, for Hire Purchase and Leasing in Thailand with many innovative offers for the market and breakthrough in the processes (30 employees on 31/03/06).

  • NRFM - Directeur Général

    2002 - 2005 NR Finance Mexico Sofol General Director (200 employees, 58.000 contracts in 2004, total balancesheet of 1 billion dollars in june 05). The company first was a Joint venture with a local bank and we turned it in an Nissan Renault company after September 03, putting in place new systems and processes. Funding of 800 million dollars was done by bank loans and CP emissions.

  • RCI Banque - Directeur de Territoire

    2000 - 2001 Vice President Foreign Territories (Paris) responsible for RCI subsidiaries in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Switzerland and Chzeck Republic (total of 200 employees, 90.000 contracts per year), member of the board in the joint ventures.

  • RCI Banque - Directeur du Bureau de représentation

    1996 - 2000 RCI Representative in Brazil (Sao Paulo), implementing through a partnership and then a Joint Venture with Banco Sudameris the retail and wholesales finance activities for Renault vehicles, creating Consorcio Renault do Brasil a 100% RCI´s subsidiary for consorcio activity (a medium term between managing customer’s savings and financing their vehicles acquisitions).

  • Renault Financiacion - CFO

    1994 - 1996 CFO of Renault Financiación (Madrid), RCI´s Spanish subsidiaries: funding, accountancy, controlling, general services (55 employees).

  • FinRenault - Controleur de Gestion

    1991 - 1994 1992-1994 Controller (2 employees) in FinRenault (Rome), Italian subsidiary of RCI.
    1991-1992 Organizational analysis in FinRenault (VSNE)

  • Paine Webber - Junior Analyst

    1988 - 1990 1988-1990 Paine-Webber (New York City) junior analyst: macroeconomic analysis on the iron and steel sector. (8 months total during three periods)

Formations

  • ESSEC

    Cergy Pontoise 1987 - 1990 Finance

Réseau