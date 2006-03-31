Dominique SIGNORA

-
RCI Financial Services Korea
- CEO
2006 - maintenant
Nissan Leasing Thailand
- SVP
2005 - 2006
Nissan Leasing Thailand SVP, creating a structure from green field, with 100% Nissan Japan capital, for Hire Purchase and Leasing in Thailand with many innovative offers for the market and breakthrough in the processes (30 employees on 31/03/06).
NRFM
- Directeur Général
2002 - 2005
NR Finance Mexico Sofol General Director (200 employees, 58.000 contracts in 2004, total balancesheet of 1 billion dollars in june 05). The company first was a Joint venture with a local bank and we turned it in an Nissan Renault company after September 03, putting in place new systems and processes. Funding of 800 million dollars was done by bank loans and CP emissions.
RCI Banque
- Directeur de Territoire
2000 - 2001
Vice President Foreign Territories (Paris) responsible for RCI subsidiaries in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Switzerland and Chzeck Republic (total of 200 employees, 90.000 contracts per year), member of the board in the joint ventures.
RCI Banque
- Directeur du Bureau de représentation
1996 - 2000
RCI Representative in Brazil (Sao Paulo), implementing through a partnership and then a Joint Venture with Banco Sudameris the retail and wholesales finance activities for Renault vehicles, creating Consorcio Renault do Brasil a 100% RCI´s subsidiary for consorcio activity (a medium term between managing customer’s savings and financing their vehicles acquisitions).
Renault Financiacion
- CFO
1994 - 1996
CFO of Renault Financiación (Madrid), RCI´s Spanish subsidiaries: funding, accountancy, controlling, general services (55 employees).
FinRenault
- Controleur de Gestion
1991 - 1994
1992-1994 Controller (2 employees) in FinRenault (Rome), Italian subsidiary of RCI.
1991-1992 Organizational analysis in FinRenault (VSNE)
Paine Webber
- Junior Analyst
1988 - 1990
1988-1990 Paine-Webber (New York City) junior analyst: macroeconomic analysis on the iron and steel sector. (8 months total during three periods)