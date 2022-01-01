ITC Business & Strategy accompanies a worlwide VIP clientele in her geographical mobility and on her quest for Investment, Residential and Luxury Real Estate



The founder who has a passion for Art & Architecture & Old Civilizations, has always been travelling and accompanying Elite groups through mystical and adventurous countries like Egypt, Mesopotamia, India, Europe, Central and South Africa.



The choice of the commodities which were the most beautiful, charming and prestigious hotels or palaces always has been primordial



Today ITC Business & Strategy has the honor to propose a large variety of New Residential, Luxurious and Prestige Real Estate in France and worldwide.



We now offer you a Private Health Management service upon request



For our clientele, we opened a new office in Paris



Business Center Goerge V

Rue de Bassano 27-29

75008 Paris



Our experts team remains at your utmost service.



Yours faithfully,



Dominique Vannieuwenhuyze



