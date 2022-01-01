RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
ITC Business & Strategy accompanies a worlwide VIP clientele in her geographical mobility and on her quest for Investment, Residential and Luxury Real Estate
The founder who has a passion for Art & Architecture & Old Civilizations, has always been travelling and accompanying Elite groups through mystical and adventurous countries like Egypt, Mesopotamia, India, Europe, Central and South Africa.
The choice of the commodities which were the most beautiful, charming and prestigious hotels or palaces always has been primordial
Today ITC Business & Strategy has the honor to propose a large variety of New Residential, Luxurious and Prestige Real Estate in France and worldwide.
We now offer you a Private Health Management service upon request
For our clientele, we opened a new office in Paris
Business Center Goerge V
Rue de Bassano 27-29
75008 Paris
Our experts team remains at your utmost service.
Yours faithfully,
Dominique Vannieuwenhuyze
Mes compétences :
Immobilier locatif
Immobilier neuf
Création site internet
Créatif
Vente complexe
Foreign languages
Relations internationales