Dominique VANNIEUWENHUYZE

LILLE

En résumé

ITC Business & Strategy accompanies a worlwide VIP clientele in her geographical mobility and on her quest for Investment, Residential and Luxury Real Estate

The founder who has a passion for Art & Architecture & Old Civilizations, has always been travelling and accompanying Elite groups through mystical and adventurous countries like Egypt, Mesopotamia, India, Europe, Central and South Africa.

The choice of the commodities which were the most beautiful, charming and prestigious hotels or palaces always has been primordial

Today ITC Business & Strategy has the honor to propose a large variety of New Residential, Luxurious and Prestige Real Estate in France and worldwide.

We now offer you a Private Health Management service upon request

For our clientele, we opened a new office in Paris

Business Center Goerge V
Rue de Bassano 27-29
75008 Paris

Our experts team remains at your utmost service.

Yours faithfully,

Dominique Vannieuwenhuyze

Mes compétences :
Immobilier locatif
Immobilier neuf
Création site internet
Créatif
Vente complexe
Foreign languages
Relations internationales

Entreprises

  • Century 21 Luxhabitat - Manager

    2009 - 2009 Lead the Renting Resl Estate department
    Accompany the companies leaders, managers in their geographical mobility
    Sell & rent luxury rea estate in Luxemburg city

  • RCS IMMO - Consultant

    2008 - 2009 Responsible for the real estate market development in the North & Pas-de-Calais
    Liaise partnerships with regional companies, hospitals, Schools of Management and universities
    Responsible for the communication & Events organization strategy

  • Beck Crespel SAS - Account Manager

    2003 - 2006 Responsible for the Customer Relationship strategy
    Vendor Management Inventory
    Development of international markets

  • ITC Business & Strategy - CEO

    1999 - maintenant Investment, Residential & Luxury Real Estate and Health Management



    ITC is your private Expert in your geographical Mobility

  • M.I.A Germany - Project Manager

    1989 - 1989 Project management
    Foundation of a new I.A.T.A agency in Naples, Florida
    Liaise partnerships with Airlines & banks
    responsible for sponsoring recruitment

Formations

  • Skema Business School SKEMA

    Lille - Euralille 2005 - 2007 Master in Business Management

  • Eurocenters (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 1988 - 1988 3

    English for Business - Cambridge Certificate for Business - Grade A
    Cambridge First Certificate - Grade B

  • Institut Saint Charles Institut Saint-Charles (Mouscron)

    Mouscron 1982 - 1986 3

    Foreign Languages - Master

