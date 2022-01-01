Dominique ZOUZOU

With various experiences in both Anglo-Saxon and Japan companies, large ones and small subs, growing or decreasing, selling technologies and services.



Now, I help companies enhance revenue and profitability to achieve greater results.



I do this by offering our clients customer-focused solutions to challenges and issues faced by their sales and operational teams and the departments that support them.





As a experienced Solution Selling consultants, I'm able to offer specialized and bespoke solutions targeted to your particular needs,



I can offer expertise in addressing Board Level or "C-suite" concerns, becoming a "trusted advisor", developing strategy, implementing sales process, improving sales management and coaching



I can help you and your team:



♦ Break into key accounts with proven sales methodologies.

♦ Improve business development efforts within existing large accounts or key accounts .

♦ Create additional sales opportunities through channel sales or in new geographic regions.

♦ Break into new vertical markets.

♦ Retain top sales talent to reduce turnover costs.

♦ Bring your sales team to peak performance.

♦ Refine your team’s closing skills to bring in more and bigger deals.

♦ Teach support personnel the common language and methodology needed to assist the sales efforts in a seamless manner.



Our simple, powerful processes and tools help drive revenue and profitability in complex selling environments.



I look forward to seeing how we can help augment your sales development and sales improvement efforts.



Specialties : Solution Selling, Sales coaching, Public Speaking, Social media sales strategy, Sales and Marketing alignment, Performance management, Leadership, channel sales, marketing sales, sales management, solution selling, collaborative sale.



Mes compétences :

Direction commerciale

Stratégie digitale

Coaching professionnel

Leadership

Sponsoring sportif

Business development

Channel marketing

Stratégie commerciale

Social media

Canaux de distribution

Team building

Stratégie

Conduite du changement

Social selling

Cross selling

Vente

Stratégie marketing