Dominique ZOUZOU

With various experiences in both Anglo-Saxon and Japan companies, large ones and small subs, growing or decreasing, selling technologies and services.
Now, I help companies enhance revenue and profitability to achieve greater results.
I do this by offering our clients customer-focused solutions to challenges and issues faced by their sales and operational teams and the departments that support them.
As a experienced Solution Selling consultants, I'm able to offer specialized and bespoke solutions targeted to your particular needs,
I can offer expertise in addressing Board Level or "C-suite" concerns, becoming a "trusted advisor", developing strategy, implementing sales process, improving sales management and coaching
I can help you and your team:
♦ Break into key accounts with proven sales methodologies.
♦ Improve business development efforts within existing large accounts or key accounts .
♦ Create additional sales opportunities through channel sales or in new geographic regions.
♦ Break into new vertical markets.
♦ Retain top sales talent to reduce turnover costs.
♦ Bring your sales team to peak performance.
♦ Refine your team’s closing skills to bring in more and bigger deals.
♦ Teach support personnel the common language and methodology needed to assist the sales efforts in a seamless manner.
Our simple, powerful processes and tools help drive revenue and profitability in complex selling environments.
I look forward to seeing how we can help augment your sales development and sales improvement efforts.
Specialties : Solution Selling, Sales coaching, Public Speaking, Social media sales strategy, Sales and Marketing alignment, Performance management, Leadership, channel sales, marketing sales, sales management, solution selling, collaborative sale.
Mes compétences :
Direction commerciale
Stratégie digitale
Coaching professionnel
Leadership
Sponsoring sportif
Business development
Channel marketing
Stratégie commerciale
Social media
Canaux de distribution
Team building
Stratégie
Conduite du changement
Social selling
Cross selling
Vente
Stratégie marketing