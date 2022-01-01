Menu

Dominique ZOUZOU

SOISY SOUS MONTMORENCY

En résumé

With various experiences in both Anglo-Saxon and Japan companies, large ones and small subs, growing or decreasing, selling technologies and services.

Now, I help companies enhance revenue and profitability to achieve greater results.

I do this by offering our clients customer-focused solutions to challenges and issues faced by their sales and operational teams and the departments that support them.


As a experienced Solution Selling consultants, I'm able to offer specialized and bespoke solutions targeted to your particular needs,

I can offer expertise in addressing Board Level or "C-suite" concerns, becoming a "trusted advisor", developing strategy, implementing sales process, improving sales management and coaching

I can help you and your team:

♦ Break into key accounts with proven sales methodologies.
♦ Improve business development efforts within existing large accounts or key accounts .
♦ Create additional sales opportunities through channel sales or in new geographic regions.
♦ Break into new vertical markets.
♦ Retain top sales talent to reduce turnover costs.
♦ Bring your sales team to peak performance.
♦ Refine your team’s closing skills to bring in more and bigger deals.
♦ Teach support personnel the common language and methodology needed to assist the sales efforts in a seamless manner.

Our simple, powerful processes and tools help drive revenue and profitability in complex selling environments.

I look forward to seeing how we can help augment your sales development and sales improvement efforts.

Specialties : Solution Selling, Sales coaching, Public Speaking, Social media sales strategy, Sales and Marketing alignment, Performance management, Leadership, channel sales, marketing sales, sales management, solution selling, collaborative sale.

Mes compétences :
Direction commerciale
Stratégie digitale
Coaching professionnel
Leadership
Sponsoring sportif
Business development
Channel marketing
Stratégie commerciale
Social media
Canaux de distribution
Team building
Stratégie
Conduite du changement
Social selling
Cross selling
Vente
Stratégie marketing

Entreprises

  • Sales Performance International (SPI) - Directeur commercial

    2014 - maintenant Sales Performance International (SPI) est une multinationale spécialisée dans l’amélioration de la performance commerciale. Sa mission est d’aider les entreprises à générer une croissance mesurable et durable de leur chiffre d’affaires et à améliorer leurs performances opérationnelles en terme de vente.

    Fondée en 1988, SPI est le leader quand il s’agit d’aider les entreprises à évoluer de la vente de simples produits à la commercialisation et la vente de solutions à haute valeur ajoutée. L’un des chevaux de bataille de l’entreprise consiste également à mieux harmoniser la vente et le marketing.

    Grace à sa grande expérience en optimisation des efforts de vente, sa profonde connaissance sectorielle, ces ressources globales et sa grande base de savoir, SPI collabore avec ses clients afin de livrer des solutions stratégiques, opérationnelles et tactiques.

    SPI a aidé plus de 1.000.000 de professionnels de la vente et du management à améliorer leurs performances commerciales dans plus de 50 pays et ce dans 14 langues.

  • Talentia-Conseil - CEO - Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Consultant en stratégie commerciale, élaboration de business plans et de stratégies de développement des ventes via des canaux de vente indirects, évaluation des commerciaux, des managers de vente et audit des équipes commerciales, formation aux techniques de vente complexe, l'art du questionnement, de la communication du commercial et des outils de la performance commerciale et du management. Coaching et mentoring.
    Conférencier sur les thèmes suivants :
    - le sport et le management,
    - le sportif et le commercial mêmes enjeux
    - Social Selling et Personal branding

  • BROTHER FRANCE - Directeur Commercial et Marketing

    Roissy en France 2005 - 2013 I helped develop my companie to enhance revenue and profitability to achieve greater results, with a indirect strategy and a strong marketing with a all digital approach. And also, with communication activities oriented to help the sales activities.
    Bring my passion, determination, motivation and vision to accompany my team manager to develop peak performance, and retain top sales and marketing talent.

  • ASAP SOFTWARE - Directeur Commercial

    2004 - 2005 ASAP SOFTWARE - 2004 - 2005 (Mission de manager de transition):
    Directeur commercial en charge du Secteur Public et Gouvernement
    Mission :
    Mission de restructuration de cette division, création des processus de gestion des
    appels d'offre, mise en place de méthodologie de vente systémique.
    6 commerciaux terrain, 6 commerciaux sédentaires et 2 assistantes commerciales
    Résultats = 110% des objectifs, et signature de contrats triennaux.

  • Xerox - Directeur Commercial

    Saint-Denis 1999 - 2004 Directeur Commercial en charge des ventes indirectes de la division Office Printing
    Mission :
    Passage de la vente directe de Xerox a une vente indirecte vers des partenaires IT, des
    grossistes, et SSII.
    Mise en place d'un plan de formation pour les équipes de vente directe à travailler
    avec des revendeurs.
    Restructuration des équipes de vente.
    Création et management d'une équipe de vente indirecte en 3 divisions
    (Concessionnaires, Revendeurs et Grossistes) et mise en place d'un marketing réseau

  • Toshiba - Directeur des ventes Grands Comptes et revendeurs

    Puteaux 1995 - 1999 Directeur des ventes en charge des Grands Comptes nationaux et des équipes régionales.
    Mission :
    Management des commerciaux grands comptes nationaux (6 IC et 2 assistantes)
    Management des équipes régionales (6 commerciaux et 1 assistante)
    Gestion du programme école de Toshiba.
    Ambassadeur de Toshiba Corp. auprès de France Télécom.

  • AGENA - Directeur des ventes Grands comptes

    1992 - 1995 Directeur des ventes en charge des Grands Comptes nationaux et région IDF
    Mission :
    Restructuration des équipes de vente, recrutements de nouveaux commerciaux.
    Changement des plans de rémunération, réorganisation des équipes en division par
    secteur de vente.
    Management des commerciaux grands comptes nationaux (16 IC et 4 assistantes)
    Définition des territoires et cibles de vente
    Membre de comité de Fusion avec ECS Diffusion (1995) pour créer une nouvelle
    société de plus de 600 personnes - ALLIUM

  • INFOPOINT - Directeur régional

    1986 - 1992 Directeur régional et actionnaire d'Infopoint
    Mission :
    Création des équipes de vente parisienne en charge des grands comptes nationaux (20
    IC et 2 assistantes)
    Management des entités régionales - création des entités du Sud (Toulouse, Limoges
    et Marseille)
    Rachat et intégration de 2 sociétés à Montpellier et Bordeaux

  • Hewlett Packard - Responsable produit - HP

    COURTABOEUF 1983 - 1986 Responsable des produits LaserJet et HP Vectra
    Mission :
    Lancement des produits HP LASERJET et HP PC VECTRA en France, Etude de Marché,
    Formation des équipes de vente HP et Partenaires

Formations

  • Institut Léonard De Vinci

    Paris La Défense 2014 - 2014 Certificat de capacité

    Savoir transformer une expertise en offre commerciale répondant aux besoins du marché, positionner l'offre de consulting sur le marché, construire une démarche commerciale afin de "faire acheter" plutôt que de "vendre" et enfin savoir participer au développement d'un réseau de compétences

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2012 - 2013 Certifiant

  • HEC CESA MGA

    Jouy En Josas 2008 - 2009 Certifiant

    Management general - direction d'entreprise

  • Ecole Privé De Formation En Informatique

    Paris 1981 - 1983 BTS