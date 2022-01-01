Domitille DE MONTCLOS

Paris2014 - 2016• Projects:
- Aligning stakeholders on new processes or organization.
- Preparing a system implementation.
• Context:
- International context with or without moving.
- Sensitive social environment.
Airbus
- Lean Change Agent in the Design Office, VIE, Hamburg (Germany).
Blagnac 2012 - 2014Internal consulting for 43 design teams :
• Process optimization and project management support :
- Action plan definition, risk management, workshop facilitation.
- Savings and cost avoidance estimation and measurement.
• Support to aircraft engineering projects organization (e.g. Sharklet project and NEO program).
- Lean in Fuselage Engineering Award 2013 with the Sharklet project.
• Lean tools deployment at operational and management levels.
Capgemini
- Internship : Information System Consultant in the Supply Chain team for Eurocopter
SURESNES2012 - 2012• Support to the implementation of a SAP solution for Eurocopter’s production : project planning, acceptance tests, offshore developments management (India).
• Preparation of the training strategy and material.
Sagem
- Internship : Center of Detection Modules Studies
PARIS2011 - 2011Filter parameters optimization for a noisy signal analysis from cryogenic tests.
Météo-France
- Internship : Direction of Climatology
Saint Mandé 2010 - 2010Meteorological data research in the frame of the CHEDAR project.