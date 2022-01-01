Menu

Domitille DE MONTCLOS

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Diagnostic and transformation plan
Supply Chain
Lean Management
Process Analysis
Project Management
Change Management

Entreprises

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Senior Consultant

    Courbevoie 2016 - maintenant

  • Capgemini Consulting - Consultant - Operations Excellence

    Paris 2014 - 2016 • Projects:
    - Aligning stakeholders on new processes or organization.
    - Preparing a system implementation.

    • Context:
    - International context with or without moving.
    - Sensitive social environment.

  • Airbus - Lean Change Agent in the Design Office, VIE, Hamburg (Germany).

    Blagnac 2012 - 2014 Internal consulting for 43 design teams :
    • Process optimization and project management support :
    - Action plan definition, risk management, workshop facilitation.
    - Savings and cost avoidance estimation and measurement.

    • Support to aircraft engineering projects organization (e.g. Sharklet project and NEO program).
    - Lean in Fuselage Engineering Award 2013 with the Sharklet project.

    • Lean tools deployment at operational and management levels.

  • Capgemini - Internship : Information System Consultant in the Supply Chain team for Eurocopter

    SURESNES 2012 - 2012 • Support to the implementation of a SAP solution for Eurocopter’s production : project planning, acceptance tests, offshore developments management (India).
    • Preparation of the training strategy and material.

  • Sagem - Internship : Center of Detection Modules Studies

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 Filter parameters optimization for a noisy signal analysis from cryogenic tests.

  • Météo-France - Internship : Direction of Climatology

    Saint Mandé 2010 - 2010 Meteorological data research in the frame of the CHEDAR project.

Formations

  • Queen'S University Of Belfast (Belfast)

    Belfast 2011 - 2012 - Modules: Operations Management (Operations Strategy, Supply Chain Management, Lean Management), Compressible Flow, Heat Transfer.

    - Project: Development of a low cost wood fuelled air cycle system.

  • ENSEEIHT

    Toulouse 2009 - 2011 Ingénieur

    Hydraulique et Mécanique des Fluides, specialized in Energy

  • Classes Préparatoires, Lycée Aux Lazaristes

    Lyon 2007 - 2009

