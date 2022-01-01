Menu

Domitille ERNST

Lissieu

En résumé

 

Mes compétences :
Animation d'équipe
Restauration
Relation client
Management
Organisation d'évènements
Events & seminars
Logistique

Entreprises

  • IMAGINE et SENS - Chef de projet/Consultante

    Lissieu 2013 - maintenant Agence de communication et d'événement.
    Participation à la création des concepts événementiels, appels d’offres auprès des prestataires, rédaction des recommandations, suivi et gestion logistique des projets, réalisation et animation des événements.
    Développement commercial, suivi de clients.

  • Karawan authentic - Stage - Assistante responsable export/logistique

    2011 - 2011

  • Schneider Electric Thailand - Stage - Assistante responsable Marketing/Communication

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2010

  • Decathlon - Sales Counselor

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2010 - 2010 - Merchandisind, Management of procurements, sale advices

  • CRD - Cuisine et Restauration à Domicile - Conseillère, vendeuse. Sport collectifs

    2005 - 2010

Formations

  • ESDES

    Lyon 2008 - 2013 Master's Degree

    ESDES is state-recognised and its diploma carries the 'visa' of approval and the Master degree of the French Ministry of Education. The school is part of the "Conférence des Grandes Écoles" organisation.
    I was a member of the Student Union. I organised the Ski-week for 210 students.

Réseau