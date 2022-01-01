Domitille ERNST

Lissieu2013 - maintenantAgence de communication et d'événement.
Participation à la création des concepts événementiels, appels d’offres auprès des prestataires, rédaction des recommandations, suivi et gestion logistique des projets, réalisation et animation des événements.
Développement commercial, suivi de clients.
ESDES is state-recognised and its diploma carries the 'visa' of approval and the Master degree of the French Ministry of Education. The school is part of the "Conférence des Grandes Écoles" organisation.
I was a member of the Student Union. I organised the Ski-week for 210 students.