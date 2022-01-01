Menu

Domitille MICHALON

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

9 years experience in the Telcommunication industry have brought me the technical knowledge and global account management know-how to be able to transform a prospect into a long term customer with deep focus on specific verticals (Defense or Retail).

Specialties
- Strategic global account management (CAC40)
- Managed Services (Data, Voice, Security), IT Services (Cloud Computing) and Profesional Services
- Virtual global sales team management
- Fluent in both english and spanish.

Mes compétences :
Managed Services
Cloud Computing
Security
IT Services

Entreprises

  • AT&T - Global Account Director

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant

  • Verizon Business - Global Account Manager

    PUTEAUX 2010 - maintenant Manage, develop and secure Retail industry customer
    Maximise revenues and account profitability
    Define and carry out the account strategy
    Negociate offers and ensure customer relationship follow up
    Lead, organise, coordinate and manage the account team (local and global)
    Manage creation of contract and processes for new services
    Develop partnership with 3rd party providers
    Be alert and analyse recent information on sector and competitors
    Overlook global and local revenues, ordering and billing

  • BT Global Services - Global Account Manager

    Puteaux 2008 - maintenant *Management of a large global contract (20M€ revenue/year)
    *Write answers to Request For Proposal/Information
    *Manage, develop and maintain customer relationship
    *Define strategy, build development plans, reporting to hierarchy
    *Identify, prospect and address new opportunities and projects
    *Manage internal teams to prepare adequat customer offers
    *Present entire porfolio of BT Global Services products and services (Infrastructure and Services) worldwide.
    *Maintain high customer satisfaction

  • BT Global Services - Account Manager

    Puteaux 2006 - 2008 * Management of small to medium size contracts (10M€ revenue/ year in total)
    *Specialised in data and voice services (Networks, ToIP, Satellite...)
    *Write answers to Request For Proposal/Information
    *Manage, develop and maintain customer relationship
    *Define strategies, ADP for key accounts and customers
    *Identify, prospect and address new opportunities and projects
    *Manage internal teams to prepare adequat customer offers
    *Present full portfolio of BT Global Services products and services
    *Maintain customer satisfaction
    * Contract renewal

  • BT Global Services - Sales Executive

    Puteaux 2004 - 2006 *Answer RFQ, give estimates, budgetary offers
    *Work on comparative analysis
    *Validate pricing tools (business case models) with DOA, evaluate margins and discounts
    *Create order forms (internal and external)
    *Follow-up site implementation
    *Build/Create internal processes (Billing, Ordering and Pre-sales)
    *Customer and provider relationship, negociate prices/costs
    *Billing (Voice and Data)

Formations

  • Université Anglophone Concordia JMSB - Concordia (Montréal)

    Montréal 2001 - 2004

Réseau