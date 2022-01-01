Domitille SCHVARTZ

Mes compétences :
Préparation d'échantillons
Séparation d'échantillons
SILAC / Protéomique quantitative
Analyse de données protéomique
Validation de données
Biologie cellulaire
Biologie moléculaire
TMT
Entreprises
Université de Genève
- Post-doctorante
Genève 42012 - maintenantResponsable scientifique de la partie protéomique d'un projet européen sur la lipotoxicité dans l'obésité juvénile. Protéomique quantitative (TMT) sur des ilots humains.
Coordinatrice de l'initiative diabète de HUPO (www.hdpp.info)
Université de Genève
- Doctorante
Genève 42007 - 2012Dysfunction of rat INS-1E pancreatic beta-cells induced by chronic high glucose stimuli
Biomedical Proteomics Research Group, Geneva University - Geneva, Switzerland
- Stagiaire
2007 - 2007Characterization of human nucleolar proteins with unknown functions
Laboratoire de Neuroimmunologie des annélides, University of Lille 1 - Lille, France
- Stagiaire à mi-temps
2006 - 2007Discovery and utilization of MALDI TOF/TOF for imaging on leech and for intact cells study on bacteria
Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Ottawa - Canada
- Stagiaire
2006 - 2006Understanding of a differentiation pathway in the skin: Fiz 1, a zinc finger protein, may interact with the cytoplasmic tail of claudin 6 to direct the differentiation of epidermal cells
Laboratoire de Neuroendocrinologie et physiopathologie neuronale, University of Lille 2
- Stagiaire
2004 - 2004Proteomic study of Pin1 in Alzheimers disease and research of its neuronal partners