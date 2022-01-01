Menu

Domitille SCHVARTZ

Genève 4

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Préparation d'échantillons
Séparation d'échantillons
SILAC / Protéomique quantitative
Analyse de données protéomique
Validation de données
Biologie cellulaire
Biologie moléculaire
TMT

Entreprises

  • Université de Genève - Post-doctorante

    Genève 4 2012 - maintenant Responsable scientifique de la partie protéomique d'un projet européen sur la lipotoxicité dans l'obésité juvénile. Protéomique quantitative (TMT) sur des ilots humains.
    Coordinatrice de l'initiative diabète de HUPO (www.hdpp.info)

  • Université de Genève - Doctorante

    Genève 4 2007 - 2012 Dysfunction of rat INS-1E pancreatic beta-cells induced by chronic high glucose stimuli

  • Biomedical Proteomics Research Group, Geneva University - Geneva, Switzerland - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007 Characterization of human nucleolar proteins with unknown functions

  • Laboratoire de Neuroimmunologie des annélides, University of Lille 1 - Lille, France - Stagiaire à mi-temps

    2006 - 2007 Discovery and utilization of MALDI TOF/TOF for imaging on leech and for intact cells study on bacteria

  • Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Ottawa - Canada - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2006 Understanding of a differentiation pathway in the skin: Fiz 1, a zinc finger protein, may interact with the cytoplasmic tail of claudin 6 to direct the differentiation of epidermal cells

  • Laboratoire de Neuroendocrinologie et physiopathologie neuronale, University of Lille 2 - Stagiaire

    2004 - 2004 Proteomic study of Pin1 in Alzheimers disease and research of its neuronal partners

Formations

Réseau